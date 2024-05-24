HB
Loro Piana Returns To La Réserve à la Plage In Saint Tropez

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana is back at La Réserve à la Plage for the second consecutive year, bringing Italian elegance and relaxed summer living to the French Riviera. This collaboration at Pampelonne Beach in Saint Tropez beautifully merges the exceptional savoir-vivre of Loro Piana with the luxurious ambiance of La Réserve à la Plage.

La Réserve à la Plage has been transformed into a quintessentially elegant space, adorned with Loro Piana’s signature motifs and colors. Furniture, umbrellas, sunbeds, and cushions all feature the Maison’s distinctive designs, adding a soft, refined touch to the beach club. The boutique at La Réserve à la Plage is equally enchanting, decorated with multicolored ropes that create a striking stripe motif in Loro Piana’s classic colors.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Inside the boutique, visitors can explore a curated selection of garments and accessories from the Resort 2024 Collection. This collection celebrates the summer season with a wardrobe characterized by simple, pure lines, relaxed fits, and unique details. The color palette ranges from deep blue to shades of kummel, complemented by multicolored stripes and all-over Tree of Life or Hibiscus Flower prints. The garments possess a bohemian yet timeless flair, blending classic and contemporary influences seamlessly.

The collection features the finest materials, with unique fabrics created by Loro Piana. Luminous, impalpable, cool silks, linens, and cottons define the collection, offering ultimate comfort and sophistication. The linen garments, in particular, stand out with the Maison’s exclusive Solaire and Antigua finishes. Loro Piana at La Réserve à la Plage is an immersive experience that epitomizes the Maison’s exceptional savoir-vivre. This collaboration highlights a joyful and relaxed approach to life, inviting guests to indulge in the ultimate summer experience in Saint Tropez.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Open until October 5, 2024, Loro Piana at La Réserve à la Plage guests a bespoke experience — whether lounging on a sunbed adorned with the Maison’s motifs or exploring the exquisite Resort 2024 Collection in the boutique, visitors will experience the unparalleled luxury and elegance that Loro Piana is renowned for.

