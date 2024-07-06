HB
Dining At The Niwaki In Monaco: Authentic Japanese Cuisine In The French Riviera

Frances Landrum
By Frances Landrum

 

Photo by Fabbio Galatioto

In Larvotto Beach in Monaco, where sophistication meets serenity, The Niwaki emerges as a culinary oasis, offering an unparalleled dining experience that celebrates the essence of Japanese cuisine. Led by Samy Sass, the visionary restaurateur from the family behind the Sass Cafe, The Niwaki is more than just a restaurant—it’s a shakeup from the usual and overwhelmingly similar offerings available in the country.

As guests step into The Niwaki, they are transported to a tranquil world of refined elegance and immersive dining. The restaurant’s sleek and minimalist design, inspired by Japanese niwaki, the art of garden sculpting, and the ambiance of surroundings, creates a serene and welcoming atmosphere that reaches from the sushi bar to the patio with beach views.

At the helm of The Niwaki’s culinary team is a talented group of chefs, each trained in the art of traditional Japanese cuisine and committed to delivering an authentic and unforgettable dining experience. Drawing inspiration from the seasons and the freshest ingredients, the chefs craft a menu that showcases the depth and complexity of Japanese flavors, from delicate sashimi to expertly crafted sushi rolls.

But perhaps what sets The Niwaki apart is its commitment to excellence in every aspect of the dining experience. From the impeccable service to the meticulous attention to detail, every element is carefully curated to ensure that guests feel not only satisfied but truly indulged.

Photo by Giulio Ghirardi Rivani

For Samy Sass, The Niwaki is the culmination of a lifelong dream—a testament to his passion for hospitality and his dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for guests. As he shared in an interview with HelloMonaco, the restaurant represents a family legacy and a lifelong ambition that has come to fruition.

“I always wanted to do something with the family business,” says Samy Sass. “I think that was something that I always wanted to do, to continue with the history of my family and try to keep the same quality and the same level of service.”

Indeed, The Niwaki is a testament to Samy Sass’s vision and dedication, as well as to the enduring legacy of his family’s commitment to excellence in hospitality. With its exquisite cuisine, impeccable service, and serene ambiance, The Niwaki invites guests to embark on a culinary journey unlike any other—a journey that celebrates the beauty, artistry, and spirit of Japanese cuisine in the heart of Monte Carlo.

 

