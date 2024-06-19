Amy Peterson Is Breaking Beauty Barriers In Miami & Beyond

Amy Peterson is a skincare force to be reckoned with in Miami. We last sat down with Peterson two years ago, and since then, a lot has changed. What was once an office with a few treatment rooms, Skincare by Amy Peterson in Miami Beach has knocked down walls and conquered almost the entire floor of the building. While Peterson is knocking down walls — both physically and literally within the industry — she has remained true to her practice and love for technological discoveries that all cater to the same goal: tailoring each client’s experience in order to achieve their skincare goals.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Skincare by Amy Peterson

For Peterson, the expansion is a part of her constant evolution. “I am honored to celebrate not only the expansion of our clinic but the four-year anniversary of Skincare by Amy Peterson . Looking back at this journey and seeing everything come together truly feels like a dream come true. This milestone is a true testament to our dedication to innovation in the field of aesthetics,” she notes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Skincare by Amy Peterson

HAUTE LIVING: What is Sylfirm and why are you excited to launch it?

AMY PETERSON: Education and innovation are my two greatest pillars and passions at my practice. I am always seeking the most innovative and non-invasive devices which is why I am thrilled to launch Sylfirm! It is a groundbreaking device which combines radiofrequency and microneedling, representing a significant advancement in non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatments. The reason Sylfim is so different is it has two forms of technology built into one device. The continuous waveform is designed to tighten the skin and tissue by stimulating collagen production. It helps with lifting, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and scar repair. The pulse waveform is designed to help improve skin texture and to treat skin conditions such as melasma, active acne, blackheads, and hyperpigmentation. It is by far the smartest RF + microneedling device on the market. What also makes Sylfirm so unique is it offers our clients a highly effective, safe, and versatile treatment option, with MINIMAL DOWNTIME (24 hours), something my clients always prioritize with their busy lifestyles.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Skincare by Amy Peterson

HL: Why did you choose to offer it at your clinic as opposed to other RF + microneedling devices on the market?

AP: I chose Sylfirm for its unique dual-mode technology and versatility. Sylfirm operates in both continuous and pulsed wave modes, allowing for a more tailored treatment to target various skin conditions and is safe for all skin types and tones. Sylfirm’s adaptability means we can address a wider range of concerns, from skin rejuvenation to targeting specific issues like melasma, with greater precision and efficacy. Sylfirm is safe to use around the eyes, including eye lids, to target skin laxity in this delicate area. This is because the depth of the device can be adjusted for more sensitive areas. It also has proven minimal downtime making it an ideal choice for our clients who are always on the go! Additionally, Sylfirm is less painful than older RF micro-needling devices on the market. This is due to its use of non-coated needles. When the needles are inserted into the skin’s tissue, they emit radiofrequency from the full length of the needles as opposed to just the coated tips, which can be more painful. This delivery system only requires one pass of the device while simultaneously delivering energy to all layers of the skin.

HL: Who is it best suited for? Who is it not suited for?

AP: It is best suited for anyone seeking treatments for skin rejuvenation, fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and certain types of pigmentation issues like melasma and rosacea. It is an excellent choice for a wide range of ages, and skin types, including darker skin tones, or anyone looking for significant improvements to their skin with very little downtime.

Sylfirm may not be suitable for those with active skin infections or inflammation in the treatment area, severe acne. It is not safe for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. We encourage patients to first book a skin consultation to ensure they are a suitable candidate for the treatment.

HL: What skin concerns does it target and benefits?

AP: Sylfirm targets fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity, by promoting smoother and tighter skin. It also helps treat acne scars and pigmentation issues like melasma, leading to improved skin tone and texture and overall skin rejuvenation.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Skincare by Amy Peterson

The treatment protocol typically involves 3 to 4 sessions, spaced approximately 4 to 6 weeks apart. This allows the skin to heal and respond to the treatment, enhancing the overall effectiveness. The exact number of treatments and frequency is based on the patient’s respective skin concerns and responses. I always create a personalized plan during the initial consultation.

HL: What is a good add-on treatment for Sylfirm?

AP: BENEV, who manufactures Sylfirm, has also created synthetic Exosomes which can be applied after treatment to help accelerate skin healing and promote collagen production. I apply Exosomes to the skin immediately following a Sylfirm treatment as an add on to enhance the results because the micro channels of your skin are open which results in deeper penetration of the Exosomes into the skin. Your skin is literally left looking hydrated and glowing.