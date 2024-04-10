Cydney Moreau, also known as @cydrrose on Instagram, has cultivated a wildly successful career as a model, Miami-based content creator, and former Division 1 athlete, sharing her inside fashion, wellness, and beauty tips with her loyal followers. It is her intimate relationship with her community that has garnered over one million followers (1.3 million and growing, to be exact) — and today, exclusively with Haute Living, she is sharing the ultimate life update with her community.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Feo

Moreau is entering a brand new era in her life: motherhood. As she embarks on this new journey, Moreau is feeling more blessed than ever — ready to take on the new title to her impressive list of accolades. Ahead, we sit down with Moreau to find out how she is feeling during her pregnancy, how this new chapter is going to redefine her career, and some of her go-to maternity picks.

HAUTE LIVING: You have entered a new chapter in your life, congratulations. Can you walk us through what this new era means to you?

CYDNEY MOREAU: This era symbolizes to me that I am transitioning my life to live for another human being and striving to raise my child to the best of my ability. Having a child is the biggest and best gift that God has given me.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Feo

HL: You’re exclusively announcing this pregnancy with Haute Living. How have you felt throughout the entire pregnancy now that you can speak about it?

CM: I have felt really blessed during this entire pregnancy. I have been focusing on my mental and physical health more than anything during this time. There are obviously moments of concern mixed with worry, but that is only normal. I am very excited for this next chapter with my baby boy because he is the biggest blessing in my life.

HL: You’ve built a brand over the years (@cydrrose) through content creation and modeling; how do you envision that shifting and evolving now with pregnancy?

CM: My current content creation is health, wellness, and fashion. I plan on shifting my focus during my pregnancy to showcase how I style my healthy pregnant body and how I stay in shape during my pregnancy and after my pregnancy.

HL: As a creator, what projects have you been most proud of and what elements do you definitely want to continue post-pregnancy?

CM: One project that I am most proud of has been working with ALO for three years. It is one of my favorite brands to wear. I look forward to continuing to work with ALO post-pregnancy and also highlighting other brands that make being a mom easier. I know it will be challenging to be a working mom but I’m excited about the personal growth that it will bring.

HL: What are you most excited about being pregnant and entering this new chapter?

CM: I am most excited about being a mom. I can’t wait to meet my son. It is truly a miracle. I’m so anxious to see what he looks like and to get to love him — I just can’t wait. I plan on teaching my son about life and opening his eyes to our beautiful world.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Feo

HL: Have you looked up to other creators or moms in the space along this journey?

CM: I have definitely looked up to other creators and moms along my journey — especially the ones who promote their postpartum fitness journey. Because I’m a former Division 1 college athlete and now a fitness enthusiast, I really want to use my platform to inspire other women and moms who have had a child or adopted a child, to maintain health and wellness in this season of caring for another tiny person.

I am looking forward to spending the first few months after my baby boy is born loving and nurturing him. I am also going to try to breastfeed to give him a good start with his nutritional needs — from that point on, we will see what’s in store for us. Also, my sister is a mom of an 18-month-old boy so I will be relying on her for lots of advice.

CYDNEY’S TOP MOMMY PICKS

CLOTHING: “Cotton citizen” is very comfortable and stretches with my pregnant belly. ALO’s clothing pieces are great for the first and second trimesters of pregnancy. Since I am entering my final months I am definitely searching for some fashionable brands.

BEAUTY: ALO’s magic multi-balm for the body is great for my growing belly!

SPA: Massages are key to keeping your muscles loose as well as giving you some relaxation during this time.

SPLURGES: I just got my baby boy his first pair of Jordans from a local store in Louisiana called Politics.

PHOTOGRAPHY GONZALO FEO

STYLING CIRCULAR GALLERY

MAKEUP CHRIS RICHARDS