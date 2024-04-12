HB
Haute Beauty | April 12, 2024

Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya – A Gateway to Mayan Wellness

Haute Beauty | April 12, 2024
Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

Located within a secluded bay, just eight miles north of Tulum, Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya is Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ debut offering in the Mexican Caribbean. The hotel offers 349 oceanfront rooms and suites, each with a private balcony, as well as a relaxation tub or private plunge pool. Indulge in a culinary odyssey with eleven distinct dining venues, unwind by one of five resort pools, and immerse yourself in rejuvenation at the Conrad Spa Tulum. Tucked amidst lush mangroves, this sanctuary offers a spectrum of services drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Mayan legends and traditional Mexican herbalism, inviting guests to embark on a holistic journey of well-being and renewal.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya

Nestled amidst the world’s most captivating natural marvels—encompassing lush jungles, pristine beaches, hidden cenotes, and vibrant flora and fauna—Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya is meticulously crafted to forge an intimate bond between guests and Tulum’s unique landscape. Upon entering the lobby, guests pass through ornate wooden doors, engraved by local artisans, unveiling a panoramic vista of the ocean and an immersive art installation. This artistic homage pays tribute to the ancient Mayan architecture and the soul-stirring essence of Tulum’s surroundings, ensuring a captivating and immersive arrival experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya

Enveloped by lush mangroves, Conrad Spa Tulum emerges as a purposefully crafted sanctuary for wellness seekers. Here, guests are invited to indulge in a diverse array of services, drawing inspiration from the fabled tales of the Mayan gods and the rich heritage of traditional Mexican herbalism, all within the intimacy of individual treatment rooms or “casitas.” For those in pursuit of an elevated sense of well-being and serenity, the property offers the expertise of an in-house Shaman, facilitating ancient rituals such as purifying gratitude and sacred cenote ceremonies, guiding guests on a transformative journey of rejuvenation and inner harmony.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya

Written In partnership with Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya.

