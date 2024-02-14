Photo Credit: Courtesy

In an exciting development for the culinary landscape of Fort Lauderdale, critically acclaimed chef and restaurateur Ryan Ratino, in collaboration with the award-winning team behind Hive Hospitality, announced the opening of their latest concept, MAASS, in late December at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel and Residences.

MAASS introduces a contemporary wood-fire concept that draws inspiration from the culinary traditions of Europe and Japan. The seasonal menu is a testament to Ratino’s commitment to excellence, featuring ingredients meticulously sourced from the finest markets of these renowned gastronomic regions. The restaurant is set to offer an expansive wine program alongside an artful and innovative cocktail menu. The latter pays tribute to Fort Lauderdale’s moniker, “Venice of America,” by drawing inspiration from some of the most iconic boats and yachts in pop culture.

Under the leadership of Ratino and Executive Chef Jonathan Kaiser, the culinary team at MAASS aims to deliver an immersive dining experience that mirrors the vibrancy and sophistication of Europe’s premier gastronomic cities. “The Hive Hospitality team and I are thrilled to partner with the Fort Hospitality and Four Seasons teams with the introduction of MAASS to Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale,” Ratino expressed. “We are honored to join the South Florida hospitality community and aim to bring a unique, inspired offering to the market.”

Keith Space, President of Fort Hospitality, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are elated to work alongside Chef Ryan Ratino and his team to present an extraordinary dining experience that promises to delight both the palate and the senses.”

The design of MAASS, envisioned by Tara Bernerd & Partners based in London, seeks to harmonize the indoor and outdoor spaces, making full use of the breathtaking oceanfront views. The restaurant’s design elements are a nod to Florida’s tropical modernism and its rich yachting heritage, creating an ambiance that is both elegant and welcoming.

Marking Hive Hospitality’s inaugural venture outside of Washington, DC, MAASS represents a significant milestone for the group and signals Chef Ryan Ratino’s return to Florida, where his culinary journey began at Le Cordon Bleu. This new addition is set to elevate the dining experience at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, the latest and only Five Diamond property in the city, further cementing its status as the nation’s yachting capital.

MAASS at The Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale is not just a restaurant; it is a destination where exceptional cuisine, innovative design, and unparalleled hospitality converge to create unforgettable moments.