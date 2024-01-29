The Rolls-Royce Spectre, a pinnacle of luxury automotive engineering, secured an impressive $1.4 million bid at the Naples Winter Wine Festival’s live auction. The event, held on a sunny afternoon in Naples, saw the winning bid benefitting the Naples Children Educational Foundation. The Spectre, commissioned by a Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Naples client, was made available for the charity auction, highlighting the philanthropic spirit of luxury car enthusiasts.

This unique Rolls-Royce Spectre marks the fifth time a Rolls-Royce has graced the charity auction stage in the past two decades, collectively raising $5.68 million in bids for children’s charities of Collier County. Notably, the Naples Winter Wine Festival 2024, recognized as the most successful international charity wine auction globally, raised over $30 million to support local children’s charities.

While enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await their Rolls-Royce Spectre commissions, one fortunate Naples resident seized the opportunity to drive home in his exclusive Spectre with a winning bid of $1.4 million. This gesture not only secured him the most sought-after ultra-luxury car but also contributed significantly to the welfare of local children through the Naples Children Education Foundation.

The anonymous car collector and racing enthusiast, who expressed his honor in supporting local charities, acknowledged Spectre’s extraordinary features, stating, “Spectre is an incredible machine, and it’s an honor to call one my own, but the real honor is that we work together to help the kids.”

The auction, organized by the Naples Winter Wine Festival, has a history of Rolls-Royce cars making substantial contributions to children’s charities. In this instance, the Spectre joins the ranks of distinguished Rolls-Royce commissions auctioned off by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Naples, further emphasizing the brand’s commitment to community support in South-West Florida.

Jason Reidel, General Manager and Partner of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Naples, expressed pride in the long-term partnership with the community, stating, “It’s an honor to share the day with so many of our clients and neighbors to support the kids. We are proud that Rolls-Royce has been a long-term supporter of the community here in South-West Florida.”

Rolls-Royce Spectre, with its Arctic White and Tempest Grey two-tone exterior, Tailored Purple coachline, and 23” wing spoke part polished wheels, represents the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship. The hand-crafted Grace White leather interior, complemented by Tailored Purple and Black accents, adds to the exclusivity of this bespoke vehicle. The Spectre’s features, including rear-hinged doors with built-in umbrellas, starlight headliner, and an all-electric drivetrain, showcase the perfect blend of Rolls-Royce luxury and cutting-edge technology.

Engineered on the “Architecture of Luxury,” the Spectre’s electric drive delivers a remarkable 577 horsepower, 664 foot-pounds of torque, and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. With a 1,500-pound battery pack providing 102 kilowatt hours, the Spectre boasts an EPA estimated range of 266 miles on each charge. The all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering enhance agility and ride comfort, creating an unparalleled driving experience.

The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the driving force behind the Naples Winter Wine Festival, aims to improve the educational, emotional, and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children. NCEF’s collaborative approach supports over 90 effective non-profits, providing essential services to more than 300,000 children.

The Naples Winter Wine Festival, recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious charity wine auctions, offers an unforgettable weekend of world-class wines, food, and exclusive auction experiences. Since its inception in 2001, the festival has raised over $290 million, making a substantial impact on the community.

