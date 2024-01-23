ModaMiami’s Inaugural Automotive Show Unveils Culinary And Luxury Extravaganza

ModaMiami, in its debut automotive show from February 29 to March 3, 2024, is set to redefine the luxury experience with a stellar lineup of culinary and hospitality partners. The program kicks off with a grand evening curated by the renowned restaurant Carbone and globally acclaimed chef Mario Carbone, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will have the opportunity to explore rare vehicles, peruse top-tier luxury goods, and witness a unique ModaMiami pop-up from the iconic Casa Tua Club. For those seeking an elevated hospitality experience, Casa Tua at ModaMiami offers a specially designed space at The Biltmore Hotel, providing an intimate setting with exclusive views of the car show, auction block, and ModaMiami festivities. Music and entertainment curated for select Casa Tua at Moda Club ticket holders will enhance the overall experience.

Carbone at ModaMiami promises a one-of-a-kind culinary journey on Friday, March 1, featuring a curated menu by Chef Mario Carbone. The evening includes a cocktail experience followed by a seated dinner, marking the official kick-off for the ModaMiami show. Hosted by Sotheby’s Financial Services, this event is available on a limited basis.

Jiannina Castro, Chief Brand & Operating Officer for Moda Events at RM Sotheby’s, expresses excitement about bringing the global collector car community to South Florida for a luxury lifestyle experience. The combination of rare car collections, RM Sotheby’s auction, and exclusive culinary and hospitality environments make ModaMiami a unique event in the world of cars.

Apart from the culinary and car-focused events, Sotheby’s will present a curated selection of luxury goods and fashion pieces for immediate sale on-site, including fine watches, jewelry, designer handbags, and collectibles.

Key highlights of the ModaMiami event include the Main Event featuring over 150 rare automobiles, Magic Hour at Moda with a parade of cars, Concours a Nuit, a starlit celebration, The 100 Club showcasing 100 rare supercars, and RM Sotheby’s Auctions featuring a 2-day auction with over 100 vehicles for public viewing.

ModaMiami Cruise, an exclusive experience by invitation only, will take entrants on a leisurely journey through Coral Gables and Coconut Grove with planned stops at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and other points of interest along the route. ModaMiami aims to provide an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience, bringing together the best in cars, culinary delights, and exclusive hospitality.

Limited seats are available for this exclusive Carbone dinner, and interested individuals can reach out to concierge@modaevents.com or visit the website for inquiries.

Tickets for ModaMiami can be purchased at: Tickets & Packages | ModaMiami