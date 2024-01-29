HB
Sustainability In TV & Film Is Celebrated At The 33rd Annual Environmental Media Awards

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
The 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala
(L-R) Laura Dern, Michelle Pfeiffer

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

The 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala took place in Los Angeles over the weekend, honoring those who bring awareness to and are making an active effort to make the world a better place, recognizing TV and film production companies for their green storytelling and dedicated work in improving environmental issues. This year, award-winning actress Laura Dern was the guest of honor, and presented with the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award.

The 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala
Jane Fonda

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

Sheryl Crow took the stage at Sunset Las Palmas Studios for an uplifting performance after honoring lifelong friend, Dern. DJ Samantha Ronson entertained with a lively set following the ceremony. The evening was memorable, with impactful presentations around the EMA Children’s Trust, EMA Green Seal Program, and longstanding EMA partners sharing a green mission. 

The 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala
Madelaine Petsch

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

A diverse group of Influential Hollywood figures attended the intimate ceremony and took part in the celebration of environmental excellence in entertainment. Other presenters, speakers, and notable attendees included: Lance Bass, Cheri Oteri, Melissa Peterman, Sheryl Crow, Auliʻi Cravalho, Madelaine Petsch, Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, Jane Fonda, Drew Scott and Linda Phan, Frankie Jonas, Wendie Malick, Jack Griffo, Jenna Davis, John Owen Lowe, Malin Åkerman, Natalie Morales, Ed Begley Jr., Milo Manheim, Quannah Chasinghorse, Rainn Wilson, Ray Abruzzo, Rio Mangini, Ronen Rubinstein, and more.

The 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala
(L-R) Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

This year’s winners included:

Feature Film

  • Avatar “The Way of Water”- Walt Disney Studios /Lightstorm Entertainment

Documentary Film

  • Common Ground – Big Picture Ranch

Documentary series

  • Downey’s Dream Cars “Electric Stingray”– Max in association with Boat Rocker’s Matador Content and Team Downey

Paul Junger Witt Comedy Award

  • Unstable “Unstable” –NETFLIX

Television Episodic Drama

  • Extrapolations “Whale Fall” – APPLE TV+

Reality Television

  • What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel “Stop Ghosting Greens”- Max in association with ATTN, a Candle Media Company

Variety Television

  • Monumental “Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens” – Amazon Studios, Freevee

Children Television

  • Jane “Apis Mellifera” – Sinking Ship Entertainment in association with Apple
The 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala
John Owen Lowe

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

 

