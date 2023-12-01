HB
Fashion, Jewelry | December 1, 2023

The Haute Joaillerie Gift Guide: Ring In The Holiday Season In Sparkling Diamonds & Rare Gemstones

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

From Harry Winston and Piaget to Chanel and Tiffany & Co., this year’s Haute Joaillerie Holiday Gift Guide did not leave one stone unturned. Ring in the holiday season in unparalleled luxury with sparkling diamonds and one-of-a-kind gemstones.

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. ™ Bird on a Rock necklace in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold with a white diamond of over five carats, a Fancy Intense Yellow diamond of over five carats, pink sapphires, and white diamonds, price upon request; available at select Tiffany & Co. locations

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

CHANEL High Jewelry Tweed Pastel ring in 18-karat white gold, diamonds, and cultured pearls, price upon request; available at select CHANEL boutiques nationwide and 800-550-0005

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Harry Winston one-of-a-kind emerald and diamond high jewelry necklace set in platinum, price upon request; available at 1-800-988-4110 and here

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

Van Cleef & Arpels “Cadenas” watch featuring diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold, price upon request; available at Van Cleef & Arpels, 877-826-25333, and here

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels

Buccellati Mosaico ring, price upon request; available here

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Buccellati

Graff White Diamond ear climber set in 18-karat white gold, price upon request; available at Graff salons and here

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Graff

Louis Vuitton Deep Time High Jewelry Fossils ring in platinum, 18-karat yellow gold, one Royal Blue sapphire from Burma, and diamonds; price upon request; available at select Louis Vuitton stores, 866-884-8866, and here

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Piaget High Jewelry Sautoir watch, price upon request; available at Piaget US boutiques (Piaget Hudson Yards, Piaget Beverly Hills, and Piaget South Coast Plaza) and here
Messika Move Noa full pavé bangle, $18,660; available at Messika boutiques and here

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Messika

Gucci Allegoria High Jewelry Lionhead Jacket earrings, price upon request; available at Gucci Place Vendôme

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

