Haute Living Celebrates D’Angelo Russell with The Macallan at Catch Steak LA

City Guide

Haute Living and The Macallan honored Los Angeles Lakers point guard and Haute Living cover star D’Angelo Russell with an intimate cocktail and dinner reception at Catch Steak LA.

D’Angelo Russell

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star is also an investor and founder of the non-profit, the D’Angelo Russell Foundation, whose mission is to give back to youth in the communities that he has lived and worked in, such as his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

D’Angelo Russell

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Notable attendees included Antonio Russell, Logan Linkmeyer, Dani Fessler, Alina Charova, Jackie James, Itziar Fey, Kseniia Ivanova, Amir Mortazavi, Diandra Barsalou, Dani Fessler, and Kaitlin Gascoyne.

Antonio Russell, Kamal Hotchandani, D’Angelo Russell, and Logan Linkmeyer

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed an exquisite tasting of The Macallan 30 led by brand ambassador Stephanie Forbes. The Macallan 30 features the scents of fresh honeycomb, sweet toffee, red apple, fig, and vanilla pod and the tasting notes of cinnamon, ginger, Madagascan vanilla, dried fruits, and oak finished with sweet oak and toffee.

D’Angelo Russell and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Guests enjoyed The Macallan bespoke cocktails, including “Hummingbird,” a concoction of The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old mixed with Calvados, honey, and lemon. Additionally, The Macallan offered “Copper Old Fashioned,” which combined The Macallan Sherry Oak 12-Years-Old with honey and orange bitters. The menu featured a variety of dishes such as Twice as Nice Roll, Catch Roll, Crispy Potato Croquettes, 12 oz Prime Bone-In Cowgirl Ribeye, Bananas Foster Baked Alaska, and Housemade Sorbet.

Dani Fessler, Alina Charova, Stephanie Forbes, D’Angelo Russell, Jackie James, and Itziar Fey

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

D’Angelo Russell and friends

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Stephanie Forbes

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

A view of the atmosphere during the Haute Living Celebrates D’Angelo Russell With The Macallan At Catch Steak LA

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

A view of the atmosphere during the Haute Living Celebrates D’Angelo Russell With The Macallan At Catch Steak LA

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

D’Angelo Russell and friends

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Logan Linkmeyer, D’Angelo Russell, Kamal Hotchandani, and Antonio Russell

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Itziar Fey and Stephanie Forbes

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Kseniia Ivanova and Amir Mortazavi

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

D’Angelo Russell and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Logan Linkmeyer, D’Angelo Russell, Kaitlin Gascoyne, and Antonio Russell

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Kamal Hotchandani and friends

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Dani Fessler

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Alina Charova

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The Macallan 30

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The Macallan bespoke cocktails

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

A view of the atmosphere during the Haute Living Celebrates D’Angelo Russell With The Macallan At Catch Steak LA

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

