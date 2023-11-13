Haute Living and The Macallan honored Los Angeles Lakers point guard and Haute Living cover star D’Angelo Russell with an intimate cocktail and dinner reception at Catch Steak LA.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star is also an investor and founder of the non-profit, the D’Angelo Russell Foundation, whose mission is to give back to youth in the communities that he has lived and worked in, such as his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Notable attendees included Antonio Russell, Logan Linkmeyer, Dani Fessler, Alina Charova, Jackie James, Itziar Fey, Kseniia Ivanova, Amir Mortazavi, Diandra Barsalou, Dani Fessler, and Kaitlin Gascoyne.

Guests enjoyed an exquisite tasting of The Macallan 30 led by brand ambassador Stephanie Forbes. The Macallan 30 features the scents of fresh honeycomb, sweet toffee, red apple, fig, and vanilla pod and the tasting notes of cinnamon, ginger, Madagascan vanilla, dried fruits, and oak finished with sweet oak and toffee.

Guests enjoyed The Macallan bespoke cocktails, including “Hummingbird,” a concoction of The Macallan Double Cask 12-Years-Old mixed with Calvados, honey, and lemon. Additionally, The Macallan offered “Copper Old Fashioned,” which combined The Macallan Sherry Oak 12-Years-Old with honey and orange bitters. The menu featured a variety of dishes such as Twice as Nice Roll, Catch Roll, Crispy Potato Croquettes, 12 oz Prime Bone-In Cowgirl Ribeye, Bananas Foster Baked Alaska, and Housemade Sorbet.

