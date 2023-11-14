Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner At Lira Beirut Miami 

Haute Living hosted an intimate Haute Leaders dinner at Lira Beirut Miami in Wynwood.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included: Dr. Alejandra Vivas, Dr. Paul Durand, Dr. Martha Viera, Priscilla Haisley, Bianca Guevara, Briana Alvarez, Nicolle Cure, Grace Sarkisian, Aimee Deupi, Tatyana Bondarenko, Nichollette White, and Iani Silveira.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests dined on a variety of Middle Eastern dishes, including Fattoush, Beet Hummus, Moutabal, Chicken Tawouk, Shrimps Provençal, Batata Harrah, Lebanese Rice, Baklava, and Knefe Bites.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the esteemed Haute Leaders series.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice