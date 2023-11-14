Michael Chow
Cover Story
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner At Lira Beirut Miami 

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living hosted an intimate Haute Leaders dinner at Lira Beirut Miami in Wynwood.

Dr. Alejandra Vivas, Dr. Paul Durand, and Dr. Martha Viera

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests from Haute BeautyHaute ResidenceHaute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.

Guest of Priscilla Haisley, Guest of Bianca Guevara. Priscilla Haisley, and Bianca Guevara

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included: Dr. Alejandra Vivas, Dr. Paul Durand, Dr. Martha Viera, Priscilla Haisley, Bianca Guevara, Briana Alvarez, Nicolle Cure, Grace Sarkisian, Aimee Deupi, Tatyana Bondarenko, Nichollette White, and Iani Silveira.

Briana Alvarez, Nicolle Cure, Grace Sarkisian, Aimee Deupi, and Tatyana Bondarenko

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests dined on a variety of Middle Eastern dishes, including Fattoush, Beet Hummus, Moutabal, Chicken Tawouk, Shrimps Provençal, Batata Harrah, Lebanese Rice, Baklava, and Knefe Bites.

Dish at Lira Beirut Miami

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the esteemed Haute Leaders series.

Nichollette White and guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Iani Silveira and guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dr. Paul Durand, Luis Garcia, Mickael Lancri, and Lorraine Lancri

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
Louis XIII
City Guide
November 14, 2023
Louis XIII Debuts A Luxe Pop-Up At The Wynn Las Vegas Just In Time For F1
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
November 13, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Michael Chow with The Macallan
By Darby Kordonowy
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Celebrities
November 13, 2023
Swizz Beatz To Host A Day Of Philanthropy At The Petersen Museum In Celebration Of New Hulu Series
By Laura Schreffler
LA Dance Project
Haute Scene
November 13, 2023
Misty Copeland Is Honored At The Luxe 2023 LA Dance Project Gala
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami