Haute Living Naples celebrated its Fall 2023 cover star, Jay Cutler, with an elegant intimate dinner at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarThe venue for the evening celebrating Jay Cutler, a retired NFL player, multi-faceted entrepreneur, a devoted father, and a passionate advocate for the great outdoors was the enchanting two-story Beach House. This picturesque location spanning an impressive 3,000 square feet stands just a stone’s throw away from the serene, breathtaking waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarThe event boasted a lineup of prestigious sponsors, including Dante DiSabato, Ferrari of Naples, The Macallan, and Yamron Jewelers.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarNotable guests in attendance, included: Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Haute Living Naples Editor-in-Chief Anna Catherine Block, Dante DiSabato, Laura Kendall, owner of Yamron Jewelers, Joe Tessitore, ESPN ABC American sportscaster, Jay Cutler, and Jamie Caruso.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarThe evening commenced with a delectable appetizer: roasted beet hummus adorned with a medley of mixed beets, Moroccan lentils, arugula, pomegranate, crispy pita, and herb dressing. For the entrée, attendees were treated to a mouth-watering butter and herb-roasted airline chicken breast served alongside heirloom cauliflower, potato mousseline, and grilled baby leek with a drizzle of purple mustard sauce.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarTo elevate the dining experience, a guided tasting of The Macallan Double Cask 30 Years Old was offered to complement the meal. Ending on a sweet note, the dessert was a flavorful fusion of a raspberry pectin, pistachio sponge, vanilla mascarpone, pistachio ice cream, and a delicate raspberry crème.

Photo Credit: Erik KellarThis festive evening from sunset to a starry night at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples with tranquil views of the Gulf of Mexico was a celebration of sophistication, culinary delights, and the esteemed presence of cover star Jay Cutler.

