Marc Anthony, the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time and a four-time Grammy Award and eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner was honored in a star-studded, intimate event hosted by Haute Living and Bulova. The celebration took place at the elegant Mr. C in Coconut Grove in Miami, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and music.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingPresenting partners for the private cocktail and dinner for 46 guests included Florida Yachts International, MG Developer, and The Village of Coral Gables.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingNotable attendees included Gente de Zona, Fonseca, Motiff, Nadia Ferreira, Christopher Navarro, Goyo, Luis Figueroa, Micro TDH, Rafael Martinez, and Yandel.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingThe festive evening began with a grand toast to the guest of honor, Marc Anthony, with Champagne Telmont.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingGuests were also treated to a special art presentation dedicated to Anthony by South African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingThe dinner commenced with a delectable first course featuring a Baby Artichoke salad adorned with homemade sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, avocado, and Parmesan. For the main course, guests had the choice between Seasonal Ravioli or Branzino Al Forno, served with asparagus tied with leeks and roasted fingerling potatoes. To conclude the meal on a sweet note, the dessert of the night was none other than the classic Italian favorite, Tiramisu.

Photo Credit: Meg Pukel PhotographyThe celebration was further enhanced with the flow of tequila throughout the evening, courtesy of El Cristiano Tequila. Sandy Silvera, known for her exquisite floral arrangements, adorned the afterparty venue with stunning blooms. Luxury Flowers Private Studio worked their magic to create a floral wonderland for the cocktail dinner.

Photo Credit: Meg Pukel PhotographyThe venue for this extravagant affair was Mr. C in Coconut Grove, a choice that undoubtedly added to the grandeur of the evening.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingDJ Arkitekt set the mood by spinning Marc Anthony’s favorite tunes, ensuring the dance floor remained vibrant throughout the night. Siobhan Cronin contributed to the ambiance with a captivating violin performance featuring some of Marc’s favorite melodies.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living)The celebration also served as the unofficial 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards afterparty, capping off the night in style.

