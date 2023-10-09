Cover Story
Haute Living, Bulova, Florida Yachts International, and MG Developer Celebrate Cover Star Marc Anthony at Mr. C in Miami

Haute Scene, News

Marc Anthony, the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time and a four-time Grammy Award and eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner was honored in a star-studded, intimate event hosted by Haute Living and Bulova. The celebration took place at the elegant Mr. C in Coconut Grove in Miami, promising a night of glitz, glamour, and music.

Marc Anthony

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingPresenting partners for the private cocktail and dinner for 46 guests included Florida Yachts International, MG Developer, and The Village of Coral Gables.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony attend as Haute Living celebrates Marc Anthony

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingNotable attendees included Gente de Zona, Fonseca, Motiff, Nadia Ferreira, Christopher Navarro, Goyo, Luis Figueroa, Micro TDH, Rafael Martinez, and Yandel. 

Kamal Hotchandani and Marc Anthony

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingThe festive evening began with a grand toast to the guest of honor, Marc Anthony, with Champagne Telmont.

Marc Anthony and guests

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingGuests were also treated to a special art presentation dedicated to Anthony by South African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz.

Johnathan Schultz and Marc Anthony

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingThe dinner commenced with a delectable first course featuring a Baby Artichoke salad adorned with homemade sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, avocado, and Parmesan. For the main course, guests had the choice between Seasonal Ravioli or Branzino Al Forno, served with asparagus tied with leeks and roasted fingerling potatoes. To conclude the meal on a sweet note, the dessert of the night was none other than the classic Italian favorite, Tiramisu.

Baby Artichoke salad adorned with homemade sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, avocado, and Parmesan

Photo Credit: Meg Pukel PhotographyThe celebration was further enhanced with the flow of tequila throughout the evening, courtesy of El Cristiano Tequila. Sandy Silvera, known for her exquisite floral arrangements, adorned the afterparty venue with stunning blooms. Luxury Flowers Private Studio worked their magic to create a floral wonderland for the cocktail dinner.

Luxury Flowers Private Studio arrangements for Haute Living’s celebration of Marc Anthony with Bulova

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

El Cristiano Tequila

Photo Credit: Meg Pukel PhotographyThe venue for this extravagant affair was Mr. C in Coconut Grove, a choice that undoubtedly added to the grandeur of the evening.

Marc Anthony and guests

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute LivingDJ Arkitekt set the mood by spinning Marc Anthony’s favorite tunes, ensuring the dance floor remained vibrant throughout the night. Siobhan Cronin contributed to the ambiance with a captivating violin performance featuring some of Marc’s favorite melodies.

Marc Anthony and Ralph Navarro

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

Chris Navarro, Ralph Navarro, and Motiff

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living)The celebration also served as the unofficial 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards afterparty, capping off the night in style.

Marc Anthony and guest

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

Doris Martin, Marc Anthony, Alirio Torrealba, Guest, and April Irene Donelson

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests attends as Haute Living celebrates Marc Anthony with Bulova

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests as Haute Living celebrates Marc Anthony with Bulova

Photo Credit: Meg Pukel Photography

Alredo Ramos, Venanzio Ciampa, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Meg Pukel Photography

Bulova on display

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

Michelle Endara and Fernando Salazar

Photo Credit: Meg Pukel Photography

Motiff, Goyo, and guests as Haute Living celebrates Marc Anthony

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

Champagne Telmont.

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

Guests as Haute Living celebrates Marc Anthony with Bulova

Photo Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Haute Living

