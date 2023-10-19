Photo Credit: CourtesyThis Día de Muertos, Clase Azul México is raising a glass like never before. Not only is the luxury tequila and mezcal brand celebrating its rich heritage rooted in Mexican culture, but it also will unveil its third installment of the annual limited-edition series, Nuestros Recuerdos (Our Memories). This year, Clase Azul México introduced the Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Aromas, an exclusive release paying homage to the captivating scents associated with Día de Muertos, Mexico’s iconic Day of the Dead celebration.

Día de Muertos – which translates to “Day of the Dead” — holds a special place in Mexican culture as one of the country’s most emblematic holidays. The traditions surrounding this time of year reflect the rich diversity of Mexico; therefore, Clase Azul México aims to showcase and share the elements of this celebration that inspire heartfelt and captivating stories, enchanting the world with the magic of exquisite Mexican culture. As alluded in its name, Clase Azul México drew inspiration from the special aromas that fill the streets and homes of Mexico during Día de Muertos. From the “Ofrendas” (offerings) that are adorned with copal incense, delectable dishes, and cempasúchil flowers to the local markets with fruits, spices, and sweets, emanating fragrances, Clase Azul México captured the essence and memories of these fragrances in this new bottle.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Named “Aromas,” this edition consists of 3,500 beautifully crafted decanters embodying the spirit of Día de Muertos, particularly the sweet fragrance of cempasúchil blossoms, which hold a special place in the tradition and beliefs of this cherished holiday. For this limited edition añejo tequila, Master Distiller Viridiana Tinoco orchestrated a unique 25-month aging process. It began in American whiskey casks and concluded in Armagnac casks. The result? A tequila that boasts aromatic notes of peach, pear, raisin, candied walnut, toasted wood, and clove, along with tasting notes of peach, walnut, clove, and cacao, culminating in a long and sumptuous finish of cacao and cinnamon.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

“For this release, I selected casks that had previously contained Armagnac, a spirit with the controlled designation of origin and the oldest in France. These casks’ unique character results from their provenance, Bas-Armagnac, where grapes grown in siliceous-clay soil end up imparting fine and complex fruit notes to the spirit. I opted for this kind of cask because Armagnac is a product that aligns with the values of Clase Azul México; its small-scale production reflects the history and heritage of the region where it’s produced and ensures the transmission of ancestral knowledge and traditions,” Tinoco explained as he delved into the special aging process.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

For an intimate touch, the limited-edition tequila is housed in a bespoke decanter, that is actually a work of art in itself. Adorned with the cempasúchil blossom motif, the decanter features a marigold glaze that darkens toward the base. On the back, a dreamlike illustration by Mexican artist Jimena Estíbaliz depicts a harvest of cempasúchil flowers of miraculous proportions. Masked women and men collect flowers, while two dark-colored canines, xoloitzcuintles, accompany them — an homage to the faithful companions of souls as they evolve beyond. The finishing touch on the decanter is a 24-karat gold ornament with a fine patina finish, entirely handcrafted by Mexican artisans from the Milagros de Latón workshop over two weeks.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Photo Credit: Courtesy

To celebrate this exciting third chapter of the series, Clase Azul México served a five-course pairing menu meticulously designed by Clase Azul México Creative Chef, Iván Arias at Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos. This exquisite menu invites guests on a gastronomic journey through Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead with each dish on the menu meticulously crafted to resonate with the enchanting fragrances found in Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Aromas, ensuring the perfect pairing of flavors and aromas. Menu highlights include Apple and Cashew Bonbon, Clam Barbacoa, Black Aguachile, Duck Birria, and Apple and Brie Tamal — alongside a two-ounce pour of the limited edition, costing $250 USD per person.

Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Aromas is available beginning on October 20th in a 1-liter decanter with 40% ABV (80 proof) and is priced at $1,450 USD.