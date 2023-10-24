JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA

Bucherer & Mytheresa Launch An Exclusive Retail Partnership

Fashion, Fine Jewelry, News

Bucherer & Mytheresa Launch Exclusive Retail PartnershipPhoto Credit: Courtesy

In a notable partnership, Bucherer has announced its esteemed jewelry brand, Bucherer Fine Jewelry, will be exclusively sold on the luxury e-commerce platform, Mytheresa. Marking the brand’s inaugural foray into the realm of online retail, Mytheresa will now offer a curated selection of Bucherer Fine Jewellery’s exceptional pieces.

Synonymous with unrivaled craftsmanship and ingenuity, Bucherer Fine Jewelry’s ethos revolves around the perfection of sourcing the world’s most elusive diamonds and vibrant colored gemstones, marrying them with inventive designs. Their High Jewelry collections stand as a testament to their artistic prowess. Highlighting the partnership, Mytheresa’s selection features pieces from three different collections.

Bucherer & Mytheresa Launch Exclusive Retail PartnershipPhoto Credit: Courtesy

PASTELLO COLLECTION 

The Pastello collection showcases timeless designs set in rose and white gold. This collection prominently highlights the uncommon and valuable pastel-hued sapphires and spinels. Every piece in the Pastello range is gracefully fashioned, embodying the luminous splendor of nature’s beauty.

PEEKABOO COLLECTION


The Peekaboo collection unveils a selection of subtle-hued gemstones, including morganite, aquamarine, amethyst, golden beryl, peridot, and prasiolite. Its modern design perfectly accentuates the gemstones, which boast a specially crafted emerald cut to enhance the stone’s dimensions. With an accentuated diamond pavé set prong, the pieces exude a modern flair. Each item in the Peekaboo range is designed for stackability, allowing wearers to personalize their style.

ROCK DIAMONDS COLLECTION


Fashioned in either white or yellow gold, the Rock Diamonds collection introduces a fresh and contemporary style to diamond wear. Its hallmark appearance is defined by the unique trapezoid-cut diamonds. The designs artfully blend diamond placements and settings that crisscross, overlay, or sit adjacent, experimenting with both symmetrical and asymmetrical concepts.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Swiss Sportswear Brand, On, Takes Miami Unveiling Its Fifth U.S. Store in Style
By Cory Arnowitz
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
By Shelby Comroe
White Glove Service: Inside Major Food Group's New Private Membership Club In Manhattan
City Guide
October 27, 2023
White Glove Service: Major Food Group’s Extravagant New Private Membership Club In Manhattan To Open Soon
By Adrienne Faurote
No One Throws Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year's Bash
Celebrities
October 26, 2023
No One Throws A Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year’s Bash
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami