In a notable partnership, Bucherer has announced its esteemed jewelry brand, Bucherer Fine Jewelry, will be exclusively sold on the luxury e-commerce platform, Mytheresa. Marking the brand’s inaugural foray into the realm of online retail, Mytheresa will now offer a curated selection of Bucherer Fine Jewellery’s exceptional pieces.

Synonymous with unrivaled craftsmanship and ingenuity, Bucherer Fine Jewelry’s ethos revolves around the perfection of sourcing the world’s most elusive diamonds and vibrant colored gemstones, marrying them with inventive designs. Their High Jewelry collections stand as a testament to their artistic prowess. Highlighting the partnership, Mytheresa’s selection features pieces from three different collections.

PASTELLO COLLECTION

The Pastello collection showcases timeless designs set in rose and white gold. This collection prominently highlights the uncommon and valuable pastel-hued sapphires and spinels. Every piece in the Pastello range is gracefully fashioned, embodying the luminous splendor of nature’s beauty.

PEEKABOO COLLECTION



The Peekaboo collection unveils a selection of subtle-hued gemstones, including morganite, aquamarine, amethyst, golden beryl, peridot, and prasiolite. Its modern design perfectly accentuates the gemstones, which boast a specially crafted emerald cut to enhance the stone’s dimensions. With an accentuated diamond pavé set prong, the pieces exude a modern flair. Each item in the Peekaboo range is designed for stackability, allowing wearers to personalize their style.

ROCK DIAMONDS COLLECTION



Fashioned in either white or yellow gold, the Rock Diamonds collection introduces a fresh and contemporary style to diamond wear. Its hallmark appearance is defined by the unique trapezoid-cut diamonds. The designs artfully blend diamond placements and settings that crisscross, overlay, or sit adjacent, experimenting with both symmetrical and asymmetrical concepts.