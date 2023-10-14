The Macallan and the Rubell Museum came together once again to celebrate and bring together the world of contemporary art and uniquely crafted provisions.

Guests relished an exquisite tasting experience in celebration of The Macallan’s continued partnership with the Rubell Museum.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeThe event commenced with a welcoming libation, The Macallan Copa, a refreshing cocktail showcasing the 12-year-old Macallan Double Cask, a fully rounded single malt with a flavor profile of honey, citrus, and ginger.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeNotable guests included: Alberto de la Cruz, Amanda Tucker, Lavinia Cohen, Ileana de la Cruz, Raquel Raies, Maria de la Cruz, Carlos de la Cruz, Aimee Deupi, Krystian Stensby, Lauren Mosseri, Dr. Anna Chacon, Dr. Luisa Ramirez, Jennifer Leong, Dr. Careaga, Robby Elias, Mera Rubell, and Arnold and Pamela Lehman.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeFor the next tasting, guests moved into the cozy library where Mera Rubell delivered an inspiring speech to attendees while they enjoyed an exquisite tasting of The Macallan 30, one of the most sought-after single malt scotches in the world. The Macallan 30 features the scents of fresh honeycomb, sweet toffee, red apple, fig, and vanilla pod, the tasting notes of

cinnamon, ginger, Madagascan vanilla, dried fruits, and oak finished with sweet oak and toffee.

Following a tasting of The Macallan 30, guests embarked on a culinary journey with the first course featuring a vibrant seasonal tomato and basil cracker, followed by an exquisite Japanese Bluefin tuna tartare featuring a heritage farm egg and Kaluga caviar. For the main course, guests savored the seared Branzino with Bilbaina emulsion and potato tart or chose the sizzling Wagyu filet mignon served with a potato tart, Basque piperade, and demi-glace.

Attendees sipped between courses on an Iberian Harmony cocktail, a fusion of The Macallan Harmony Collection with rich cacao, Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico, crème de cacao, Pedro Ximénez sherry, and chocolate and orange bitters.

The evening concluded with a sensory experience guided by Raquel Raies, brand ambassador for The Macallan, and a tasting of The Macallan Rare Cask. Rare Cask is annually released and always unique acting as a reminder of The Macallan’s mastery of wood and all-natural color featuring a woody flavor with notes of vanilla, fruit, and sweet spices. The Macallan Rare Cask paired perfectly with the crave-worthy Basque Cheese Tart.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeFrom the meticulously crafted The Macallan beverages and cuisine pairings to the captivating surroundings, the evening celebrated the epitome of refined taste and craftsmanship. The Rubell Museum is located in the heart of the Wynwood Arts District in Miami offering an ever-evolving collection of contemporary art that spans various mediums and genres, from paintings and sculptures to multimedia installations. The Rubell Museum is renowned for its commitment to showcasing emerging artists, as well as established and internationally acclaimed talents.

