Initio Parfums Privés Celebrates Hedonist Collection at Gitano Island

Haute Scene, News

Initio Parfums Privés recently celebrated its latest collection entitled ‘Hedonist Collection’ at Gitano Island in New York City.

Initio Parfums Privés Hedonist Collection

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/ProperpixThe modern Mexican restaurant and beach lounge nestled in tropical foliage has a full view of downtown Manhattan, providing the perfect backdrop for the Hedonist Collection’s message of capturing the duality of serene escapism intertwined with dynamic energy.

The enchanting perfume collection embodies the themes of ‘reset, reconnect, and rise’ encouraging mindfulness, grounding the person in the present moment, and elevating him or her to self-accomplishment.

Mercedes Sanchez, Guest, and Olya Bar

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/ProperpixThe celebration brought together industry leaders, influencers, and the press. Notable attendees included Chris Lavish, Kadir Olmezkaya, and Penny Pinar Karabey.

Noel Cymone Walker, Penny Pinar Karabey, and Kadir Olmezkaya

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/Properpix
During the event, Derek Miller, National Sales Director at Initio Parfums Privés, shared insights on the upcoming festive season’s significance for Initio. He hinted at an exciting home product collection to debut for the holidays, as well as unveiled plans for the Carnal Collection’s expansion early next year.

All Guest and Derek Miller (National Sales Director)

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/Properpix

