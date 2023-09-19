Initio Parfums Privés recently celebrated its latest collection entitled ‘Hedonist Collection’ at Gitano Island in New York City.

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/ProperpixThe modern Mexican restaurant and beach lounge nestled in tropical foliage has a full view of downtown Manhattan, providing the perfect backdrop for the Hedonist Collection’s message of capturing the duality of serene escapism intertwined with dynamic energy.

The enchanting perfume collection embodies the themes of ‘reset, reconnect, and rise’ encouraging mindfulness, grounding the person in the present moment, and elevating him or her to self-accomplishment.

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/ProperpixThe celebration brought together industry leaders, influencers, and the press. Notable attendees included Chris Lavish, Kadir Olmezkaya, and Penny Pinar Karabey.

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/Properpix

During the event, Derek Miller, National Sales Director at Initio Parfums Privés, shared insights on the upcoming festive season’s significance for Initio. He hinted at an exciting home product collection to debut for the holidays, as well as unveiled plans for the Carnal Collection’s expansion early next year.

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/Properpix