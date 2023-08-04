Wake up and grind or take a break to unwind and refuel at these four coffee shops in Naples, Florida.

Black Letter Coffee + Cafe

Take a shopping break at chef-inspired Black Letter Coffee + Cafe at The Village Shops on Venetian Bay to grab a tasty beverage and a bite to eat. Choose from an array of coffee and tea options, refreshing, colorful boba teas where you can select your tea and choice of bobas, and wine, beer, and cocktail options in the afternoon. The cafe offers a gourmet menu of sweet and savory crepes including the Avocado with Eggs crepe topped with cheese, sandwiches such as the Smoked Salmon with tomato, avocado, red onion, capers, and chive cream, salads including the Strawberry Spinach salad mixed with brie, pecans, red onions, and strawberry vinaigrette dressing, and much more.

4350 Gulf Shore Blvd N #506, Naples, FL 34103

Wolfmoon

Pair an orange creamsicle iced latte with one of Wolfmoon’s artisanal, buttery, and flaky croissants such as the Aux Amandes almond croissant or the Suprema Dulce de Leche croissant. Clara Fasciglione, the owner and founder of this charming cafe-style bakery in Bonita Springs serves an array of delightful options for breakfast, lunch, and dessert. From mouthwatering croissant sandwiches like the classic Toasted Ham & Cheese and the elegant Croque Monsieur to indulgent croissant bread pudding and rich crème brulée – the menu offers a tempting selection of treats to savor. Classic coffee and espresso-based beverages are offered with beans from Take Two coffee roasters, co-founded by Caleb MacPherson, founder of Narrative Coffee Roasters.

27975 Old 41 Rd #107, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Black Tulip

Step into zen at Black Tulip Coffee Roasters in East Naples offering organically, small batch, fresh roasted coffee in an artists’ haven filled with thoughtfully curated vintage interiors and sustainable goods, local art, and a carbon-neutral and zero-waste driven mission. Venture into Black Tulip’s vibrant tropical garden named ‘The Burrow’ to sip on beverages such as a dirty chai latte and an iced matcha latte, partake in pop-up yoga classes, and gather to drink organic beer, wine, and cocktails in the evenings surrounded by palm trees.

1780 Commercial Dr, Naples, FL 34112

Foxtail Coffee

This newly opened Orlando outpost in north Naples offers craft coffee concoctions in a rustic, cozy environment. Delight in festive, seasonal drink offerings and menu staples such as the Foxtail Farmhouse blend with flavor notes of brown sugar, cherry, and chocolate or the Midnight Oil blend with a bold and rich profile.

2700 Immokalee Rd Ste 1, Naples, FL 34110