These summer cocktails encapsulate the essence of the season: vibrant, fun, and refreshing.

From tangy citrus blends to sweet and juicy fruit infusions, these innovative drinks are packed with tasty combinations. Each sip takes you on a flavor adventure that tantalizes your taste buds and keeps you coming back for more.

Sip on these colorful innovations on long, sunny days, during refreshing afternoon rain, or on relaxing summer nights on the Paradise Coast.

The French

Take a shopping break and head to The French bar or courtyard to refresh and rewind with either of these cocktails. Channel your inner child with a Creamsicle made with vodka, vanilla, caramel, lemon juice, grapefruit, and orange, or try The Hugo infused with St-Germain, lime, mint, and Prosecco.

365 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

PJK Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant

Pair savory Chinese shared favorites at PJK with their Yuzu Margarita made with Milagro Silver, Grand Marnier, yuzu, and lime.

835 4th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102



The Continental

Sit by the bar or garden-side under a cabana while you sip on the refreshing Bulls On Parade with Bulrush Gin, Amaro Montenegro, Campari, pineapple, and lemon.

1205 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

Del Mar

Go from the sand to sipping on a fruity concoction with Del Mar’s Beach Party cocktail, a Mediterranean twist on the classic Aperol Spritz featuring a fire-roasted pineapple that’s been soaked in Aperol, lemon, strawberry, and sparkling rosé.



494 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102



Sea Salt

Spritz season is here! Try this delicious lemon spritzer at Sea Salt, the Port Royal Spritz infused with Ketel One Citroen Vodka, lemon-basil infusion, and fresh lemon Prosecco. Plus! Try their Cocktail of the Month – Sparkling Lavender Lemonade created with Ketel One Citrus Vodka, lavender, fresh lemon, and soda.

1186 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102

Bar Tulia

Bar Tulia just launched its summer cocktail menu packed with flavor. Try the Traveling Aztec made with illegal Mezcal, tamarind, lime, and orange juice. Missing an ingredient, or choose the Flying Nimbus infused with Milagro añejo, tanteo chipotle, blood orange, lime, egg white, and agave.

462 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Seventh South

Sit outside with sunset views at Seventh South and sip on a garden-inspired cocktail, the Iceberg Theory made with codigo blanco tequila, lemongrass basil syrup, grapefruit, lime, and bitters.

849 7th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Sails Restaurant

Enjoy the tropical flavors of the Lychee Martini and Passion de Mer at Sails Restaurant. Don’t miss their Martini hour at the Marble Bar every day from 4:30-5:30pm.

301 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Rebecca’s

Newly opened Rebecca’s offers small plates, charcuterie, and innovative cocktails. Try the Botanical Gardens cocktail made with Gray Whale Gin, Tattersall Fleur Licquor, Butterfly Pea Flower, lavender, scratch sour, and fresh lime. Visit the nearby tropical 170-acre Naples Botanical Garden pre- or post-cocktails.

2955 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112

Hogfish Harry’s

A visit to Florida isn’t complete without a taste of Key Lime. Hogfish Harry’s offers up the state’s tried and true flavor with a Key Lime Martini made with Key West Lime Juice, Vanilla Vodka, pineapple, and a graham cracker rim. Who says dessert can’t be in a martini glass?

600 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103

The Vine Room

Sip on The Vine Room’s Violet-tini infused with butterfly flower vodka, fresh lemon, elderflower, and Cocchi Americano.

465 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Chartreuse Craft Cocktail Lounge

Summer in Florida means mango season! Escape to paradise down the road from Naples to Bonita Springs to try Chartreuse’ MangoLandia cocktail. This cocktail is the ultimate summer drink concocted with corn bourbon, fresh pineapple and mango (sourced from Shangri La springs), homemade hellfire bitters, and fresh citrus creating the perfect balance of heat, freshness, and fruitiness.

27313 Old 41 Rd Unit 1&2, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

The Oyster Society

Venture down the road from Naples to Marco Island to The Oyster Society known for its noteworthy cocktail program. Choose from classics to seasonally-inspired drinks such as Ola’ Provence made with Tequila, lime, lavender, Poblano liquor, and cucumber.

599 S Collier Blvd #218, Marco Island, FL 34145