Locals in Naples were treated to an exquisite Rivi Gin-infused dinner at Nosh on Naples Bay this month. The evening was led by the master distiller and the flavor maestro himself, Fil Mercer, owner of Rivi Gin. This highly regarded artisan gin label crafts each small batch with a dedication to quality, distilling in the heart of England before journeying across the Atlantic to be bottled in Florida.

Dinner guests found themselves immersed in a gastronomic adventure, indulging in a three-course meal designed by Chef Todd Johnson, owner of Nosh on Naples Bay and his skilled team. Every course was thoughtfully paired with four vibrant, artisanal cocktails, each brimming with distinct flavors courtesy of three unique Rivi Gins.

The evening’s culinary journey embarked with the first course: a refreshingly crisp, compressed watermelon salad elevated with tangy Yarra Valley feta cheese.

For the second course, guests were treated to a delicate scallop sashimi perfectly balanced with the citrus flavor of ruby red grapefruit and the earthy taste of roasted beets.

The third course introduced a succulent Berkshire pork tenderloin smoked to perfection and infused with Rivi Gin’s unique botanicals. This mouth-watering dish was complemented by a rich, velvety sweet potato purée and a sweet-and-sour root beer gastrique.

Throughout the dinner, gin enthusiasts were left enchanted as they sipped on an array of unique, bespoke cocktails, each masterfully handcrafted by the team at Nosh to amplify the evening’s excitement.

The captivating Pomelo Paradise cocktail created by Nosh’s bar manager Becca Ronke skillfully made with Rivi grapefruit, St-Germaine and a hint of mint.

Adding to the excitement, the vibrant Watermelon Refresher offered a freshness of muddled mint, juicy watermelon, and Rivi gin and finished with a touch of elderberry syrup and tonic.

The epicurean journey continued with the “Knights in White Satin” cocktail, a stunning creation by Nosh’s bartender “Lucky.” This showstopper featured a delicate balance of raspberry purée, raspberry-honey Rivi gin, rich coconut liqueur, and a bold chocolate liqueur, and topped with fluffy Italian meringue.

Lucky also created another sweet cocktail, The Lancashire comprised of Rivi gin, Grand Marnier, orange and chamomile syrup, a touch of honey, a squeeze of fresh orange juice, and a hint of lemon completed the drink, topped off with a honey stick garnish.

Upon their arrival, the attendees were presented with the exciting opportunity to enter a draw, the prize being a coveted bottle of Rivi Gin, signed by Fil Mercer himself, along with a Nosh on Naples Bay gift card. In addition, autographed bottles of the acclaimed gin were available for purchase.

In their commitment to gastronomic excellence and to entice the local foodie community, Nosh on Naples Bay intends to host a unique chef-pairing dinner event each month.