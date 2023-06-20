The 2023 Haute Father's Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father's Day
News
The 2023 Haute Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father’s Day
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken

Naples Locals Enjoy a Chef-Paired Rivi Gin Dinner at Nosh on Naples Bay

City Guide, Haute Scene, Haute Wine + Spirits

Locals in Naples were treated to an exquisite Rivi Gin-infused dinner at Nosh on Naples Bay this month. The evening was led by the master distiller and the flavor maestro himself, Fil Mercer, owner of Rivi Gin. This highly regarded artisan gin label crafts each small batch with a  dedication to quality, distilling in the heart of England before journeying across the Atlantic to be bottled in Florida.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

Dinner guests found themselves immersed in a gastronomic adventure, indulging in a three-course meal designed by Chef Todd Johnson, owner of Nosh on Naples Bay and his skilled team. Every course was thoughtfully paired with four vibrant, artisanal cocktails, each brimming with distinct flavors courtesy of three unique Rivi Gins.

The evening’s culinary journey embarked with the first course: a refreshingly crisp, compressed watermelon salad elevated with tangy Yarra Valley feta cheese.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

For the second course, guests were treated to a delicate scallop sashimi perfectly balanced with the citrus flavor of ruby red grapefruit and the earthy taste of roasted beets.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

The third course introduced a succulent Berkshire pork tenderloin smoked to perfection and infused with Rivi Gin’s unique botanicals. This mouth-watering dish was complemented by a rich, velvety sweet potato purée and a sweet-and-sour root beer gastrique.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

Throughout the dinner, gin enthusiasts were left enchanted as they sipped on an array of unique, bespoke cocktails, each masterfully handcrafted by the team at Nosh to amplify the evening’s excitement.

The captivating Pomelo Paradise cocktail created by Nosh’s bar manager Becca Ronke skillfully made with Rivi grapefruit, St-Germaine and a hint of mint.

Adding to the excitement, the vibrant Watermelon Refresher offered a freshness of muddled mint, juicy watermelon, and Rivi gin and finished with a touch of elderberry syrup and tonic.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

The epicurean journey continued with the “Knights in White Satin” cocktail, a stunning creation by Nosh’s bartender “Lucky.” This showstopper featured a delicate balance of raspberry purée, raspberry-honey Rivi gin, rich coconut liqueur, and a bold chocolate liqueur, and topped with fluffy Italian meringue.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

Lucky also created another sweet cocktail, The Lancashire comprised of Rivi gin, Grand Marnier, orange and chamomile syrup, a touch of honey, a squeeze of fresh orange juice, and a hint of lemon completed the drink, topped off with a honey stick garnish.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

Upon their arrival, the attendees were presented with the exciting opportunity to enter a draw, the prize being a coveted bottle of Rivi Gin, signed by Fil Mercer himself, along with a Nosh on Naples Bay gift card. In addition, autographed bottles of the acclaimed gin were available for purchase.

Photo by Garren Rimondi/GARRENteed VISUALS

In their commitment to gastronomic excellence and to entice the local foodie community, Nosh on Naples Bay intends to host a unique chef-pairing dinner event each month.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Chasing The Sun: Ultimate Entrepreneur Rande Gerber Expands His Horizons With His New Partnership With Hampton Sun
Celebrities
June 21, 2023
Chasing The Sun: Ultimate Entrepreneur Rande Gerber Expands His Horizons With His New Hampton Sun Partnership
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Scene
June 21, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Kristin Davis With Oceania Cruises And Haute Jets At Avra Madison Estiatorio
By Haute Living
Tamron Hall
Celebrities
June 21, 2023
Turning The Tables On Talk Show Host Tamron Hall
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
June 20, 2023
Exploring the Flavors: The Top 5 Mexican Restaurants in Naples
By Rianna Powell

Los Angeles

New York

Miami