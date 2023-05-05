Photo Credit: Four Seasons One Dalton

Searching for a place to stay in Boston? Get all the details of what a visit to the Four Seasons One Dalton — modern, stylish 61-story skyscraper in the heart of Back Bay — is really like.

THE HOTEL

Photo Credit: Four Seasons One Dalton

Standing at 724 feet, Four Seasons One Dalton is the tallest residential building in New England and the third tallest building in Boston. The aesthetic is sleek, elegant, and warm, with cream-colored walls, a muted grey palette, and hints of metallic throughout (think: New England on a rainy day). It’s in a prime location, too, in the heart of the Back Bay, a five-minute drive to Fenway Park and 15 minutes away from TD Garden. It’s also in close proximity to amazing shopping on Newbury Street, the Prudential Center, Copley Place and the Hynes Convention Center, as well as the city’s best art and music institutions, such as the Museum of Fine Arts, Christian Science Plaza, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

THE ROOMS

Photo Credit: Four Seasons One Dalton

The most opulent of the hotel’s suites is, naturally, the Presidential. Located on the 21st floor, this gorgeous, 1627 square foot stay features floor-to-ceiling windows, epic views of the Back Bay, a dining room that hosts up to eight guests, a pantry with a service entrance, a bathroom that includes a huge soaking tub, two separate marble vanities, and a spacious shower. Red Sox fans will also love the birds eye views of Fenway Park. But the little things count, too, and they’re fabulous here: Frederic Malle bath amenities, a 65-inch flat-screen TV with Comcast X1 Video Experience, bedside controls for drapery and “do not disturb” notifications, and an iPad room control.

DINING

Photo Credit: Four Seasons One Dalton

There are some seriously great culinary experiences Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street.

At One+One, the property’s signature second floor eatery, expect to find the only luxury brunch buffet in Boston, complete with a New England-inspired raw bar. There’s also handmade pasta, eggs benedicts, hot beverages like the rose pistachio latte or a raspberry sparkler from the new Bubbles & Spritz menu.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons One Dalton

There’s also the Trifecta Cocktail Lounge, a street-level lobby lounge offering creative cocktails, an extensive wine list and a menu of light cuisine, which recently launched a new dinner concept and refreshed cocktail menu. Chef Daniel Burger created a number of indulgent comfort foods, such as surf & turf, house made pastas, and housemade clam chowder. Meanwhile, the new cocktail menu highlights art-inspired drinks like the ‘Feeling Nostalgic’ — Don Julio tequila, fresno, roasted pineapple shrub, tamarind, and lime — while existing cocktails like ‘Elixir’ — Milagro reposado, kiwi, lime, agave, coconut, and activated charcoal foam — are still crowd pleasers.

There is also Zuma, the world-renowned, Japanese-inspired izakaya, with an interactive sushi counter and unique open robata grill.

WELLNESS

Photo Credit: Four Seasons One Dalton

The spa is pretty special, and Four Seasons enthusiasts will not be disappointed. The entire 7th floor is dedicated to the wellness floor, where holistic and innovative experiences co-mingle. Expect to find male and female locker rooms with steam rooms and rainfall showers, as well as a relaxation area overlooking the city; floor to ceiling windows with views of Boston’s Back-Bay; a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped by Precor and designed by celebrity Ttainer, Harley Pasternak; custom Italian mosaic art installations throughout the space; and products from 111 Skin, Soveral, and Gloss Moderne; and a 64-foot curved swimming pool with an underwater sound system.