FREEHOLD Hospitality Presents FREEHOLD Rooftop at POD 39 Hotel

FREEHOLD Hospitality CEO Brice Jones announced the opening of FREEHOLD Rooftop, a brand-new concept at the 17th floor of the renowned POD 39 Hotel.

Photo Credit: POD 39 Hotel

Richard Born and Ira Drukier, co-owners of the largest portfolio of independent hotels in New York, tapped FREEHOLD Hospitality to breathe new life into the scenic rooftop space of the renowned hotel located in Midtown Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood. Offering a taste of the FREEHOLD experience to an eager new audience, FREEHOLD Rooftop will take guests’ senses to new heights with an impeccable blend of stunning views, delectable cuisine, and top-notch hospitality.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow and strengthen the FREEHOLD community with this exciting new project with Richard and POD Hotels,” said Jones. “As a brand that has build its reputation on unique concepts with unparalleled offerings, e are eager to bring the FREEHOLD experience to a neighborhood through this iconic property.”

The 2,500 square foot rooftop offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, including neighboring architectural monuments like the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building and Freedom Tower. Offering a vibrant atmosphere, the decor will remain consistent with the iconic nature of the POD 39 building, accented with a signature FREEHOLD touch. With a capacity for 120 people, comfortable seating will be available to enjoy cocktails and bites.

Guests can look forward to an expertly curated cocktail program, with signature drinks including the Free Yourself Martini with cornichon olive brine and Calabrian chili; the Agave Suave tequila with ginger, lime and tan cucumber; the Espresso Martini featuring FREEHOLD’s famous house recipe; and a Frozen Margarita available in individual and large format servings. A local selection of beers, including FREEHOLD’s own Hold My Beer pilsner from renowned Manhattan Brewery, Torch & Crown will also be available daily.

Photo Credit: POD 39 Hotel

The menu at FREEHOLD Rooftop brings a delectable selection of light bites, with a spotlight on raw bar items. Highlights of the elevated offerings include East Coast Oysters, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Tuna Tartare Tacos and a New England Style Lobster Roll.

After opening the first FREEHOLD location to overwhelming success in Brooklyn in 2015, the brand expanded into South Florida, unveiling their first Miami location in 2020. In 2022, FREEHOLD Hospitality opened Ciao Ciao, a 1970’s Roma-inspired cocktail lounge and discoteca, marking the beginning of the company’s rapid growth. Following these accomplishments, in 2023, FREEHOLD Hospitality was chosen by POD Hotels to bring their unique brand of hospitality to the food and beverage outlets at the POD 39 Hotel. Following the launch of FREEHOLD Rooftop, the company will begin renovations on the hotel’s lobby bar and restaurant.

FREEHOLD Rooftop will be located on the 17th floor of the POD 39 Hotel at 145 East 39th st, New York, NY, 10016. FREEHOLD Rooftop will be open Monday-Friday from 4pm-11pm and from 2pm-11pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, please visit www.FreeholdRooftop.com and www.FreeholdHospitality.com.