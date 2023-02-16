Last June, Michelin history was made in the Magic City. For the first time ever, restaurants in Florida received the prestigious accolade of obtaining a Michelin star, with eleven of the fifteen being in Miami. Now, the Michelin Guide has revealed eight additional premier dining destinations in Miami to join the others — teasing what lies ahead for the 2023 MICHELIN Guide Florida.

BRASSERIE LAUREL

Chef Michael Beltran is certainly making culinary waves. Brasserie Laurel is his take on French-inspired Miami cuisine located in the new Miami Worldcenter. On bespoke Bernardaud porcelain, chef Beltran serves a sense of nostalgia with escargot drenched in garlic butter, foie gras with berry gastrique, and lobster with veal sweetbreads.

FIOLA MIAMI

Located in the burgeoning culinary neighborhood of Coral Gables sits the Italian restaurant Fiola Miami, by chef Fabio Trabocchi. From its lavish ambiance with pristine white tablecloths, dark hardwood floors, glass at every turn, and a gleaming open kitchen to its dynamic menu, including seafood, caviar, and housemade pastas, Fiola Miami is beyond worthy of its recent recognition.

LIDO

Helmed by chef Michael White, Lido has become a staple at The Surf Club with its Italian coastal cuisine amidst the breathtaking ocean views and luxurious Champagne Bar. The menu is teeming with delicious plates like seafood risotto, king crab salad, and bluefin tuna tartare.

LION & THE RAMBLER

Tucked in a cozy corner of Coral Gables is chef Michael Bolen’s new restaurant, Lion & the Rambler. Known for its intimate American fare, the menu is curated with elegant versions of classic dishes. The Michelin Guide has deemed the rosemary focaccia one of the best housemade breads, which is served with a house-cultured butter aged for ten days.

ROSIE’S

A Little River gem, Rosie’s is the brainchild of the husband-and-wife duo, chef Akino and Jamila West. The menu is Southern-inspired, with signature plates like deviled eggs with chicharrones and biscuits in guanciale gravy. The restaurant proves to be incredibly special with its outdoor-only space with hanging garden lights across an expansive patio.

TAMBOURINE ROOM BY TRISTAN BRANDT

Located inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort on Collins Avenue, Tambourine Room by chef Tristan Brandt and his trusted lieutenant Timo Steubing is a culinary delight. The duo delivers a multicourse tasting experience that fuses French cuisine with outstanding Asian inspiration.

THE GIBSON ROOM

Another incredible dining destination by chef Beltran, The Gibson Room, is quite unique. Serving modern American fare against a stage set for live music and a long, backlit bar, chef Beltran has curated a swanky vibe like no other. The restaurant ushers in bold flavors with an exciting menu, including a notable Caesar salad with croutons filled with a mousse of anchovies.

WALRUS RODEO

Last but certainly not least is the sister restaurant to the already-acclaimed restaurant, Boia De. Walrus Rodeo is located on a quaint corner in Buena Vista, bringing wood-fired cooking to the forefront of the neighborhood. The Michelin Guide calls out its vegetables as being particularly divine, like the carrot tartare and the schmaltz-roasted maitake mushrooms with heirloom beans.