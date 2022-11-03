INK Entertainment has just unveiled their widely popular Toronto hotspot, Sofia, in the Miami Design District neighborhood.
Photo Credit: Brandon Barre
Sofia was born out of a love affair between contemporary art and elevated Italian cuisine. The restaurant was designed with a pristine level of world-class extravagance by the award-winning Studio Munge. Sofia extends an unparalleled combination of first-class hospitality, a refined approach to modern Italian fare, high-end European glam, and captivating couture design that perfectly captures her vibrant, high-spirited ambiance.
Complemented by a chic yet sophisticated signature backdrop, guests can look forward to a premier fine dining experience beyond traditional dining while exploring Sofia’s glamorous indoor dining room and livened outdoor courtyard that extends her oasis far into the neighborhood’s iconic Palm Court.
Photo Credit: Brandon Barre
Helmed by visionary entrepreneurs Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano, and Ricardo Tabet, INK Entertainment Group is regarded as one of the most avant-garde hospitality groups, controlling a collection of award-winning culinary and entertainment concepts across Canada and South Florida. INK Entertainment is the powerhouse hospitality group behind Miami favorites such as Byblos, Amal and Level 6 Rooftop.
As part of the hospitality group’s rapid expansion plans throughout the U.S., Sofia joins their existing and widely lauded restaurant ventures, marking their fourth restaurant concept opening in South Florida, which reigns as their newest crown jewel of Miami. Situated in the heart of the city’s central arts, culture, and shopping district, Sofia is Miami’s new, bold, and admirably modish dining destination, whose magnetic charm lures guests to celebrate, savor, and explore within.
Photo Credit: Brandon Barre
“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our footprint in South Florida, bringing Sofia to what we feel is one of the most significant areas and desirable culinary destinations in Miami,” says Charles Khabouth, Founder and CEO of INK Entertainment Group. “Full of energy and mischievous curiosity, Sofia Design District is the perfect complement to the Miami Design District neighborhood as Palm Court’s newest signature restaurant.”