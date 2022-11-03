As part of the hospitality group’s rapid expansion plans throughout the U.S., Sofia joins their existing and widely lauded restaurant ventures, marking their fourth restaurant concept opening in South Florida, which reigns as their newest crown jewel of Miami. Situated in the heart of the city’s central arts, culture, and shopping district, Sofia is Miami’s new, bold, and admirably modish dining destination, whose magnetic charm lures guests to celebrate, savor, and explore within.

Photo Credit: Brandon Barre