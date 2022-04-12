Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

The Future Of Fashion: CFDA Enters Into Web3 With Their First-Ever Metaverse & NFT Partnership

Fashion, Haute Crypto, News

CFDA Enters Into Web3 With Their First-Ever Metaverse & NFT PartnershipPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is the latest power player in fashion to join the metaverse conversation. To show its dedication to the future of innovation in fashion, CFDA has announced its entry into web3 and first-ever metaverse and NFT partnership and educational program, which assembles a best-in-class coalition of digital creatives and thought-leaders. In partnership with creative consultancy 5Crypto, the CFDA will work alongside The Sandbox and Polygon Studios to establish a web3 blueprint for American fashion in the metaverse with a mission to educate, innovate, and create a community in a digital world.

The Sandbox, a leading metaverse co-founded by Sebastien Borget and Arthur Madrid, empowers creators to build their own virtual and gamified worlds — some of their previous notable clients include Snoop Dogg, Gucci, and Adidas. “We believe the metaverse is the new frontier of expression, where avatars will be an extension of our digital identity. We are excited to offer new creative tools for fashion designers to create NFT collections with digital ownership and scarcity that will be playable in the metaverse,” says the Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox Arthur Madrid. 

The partnership has also tapped Polygon Studios, the NFT and gaming arm of Ethereum layer-2 scaling protocol Polygon. Polygon Studios has already gained recognition in Web3 games and NFT projects that have helped multiple luxury brands enter Web3, including Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari, Prada, and Adidas. “The CFDA’s transition to Web3 is essential in creating a framework for digital creatives and securing the future of American fashion and culture,” says Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios.

While it is a new territory for the fashion industry to navigate, it is also the future. Haute Living’s January cover star, Megan Kaspar, continues to be at the forefront of this industry shift, and in light of this new announcement with the CFDA, the industry is catching on. This landmark partnership is an opportunity for the CFDA to leverage the next generation of digital innovation, providing its members with knowledge and linking them to the resources and tools to seamlessly usher in the future of the industry. 

CFDA’s mission is to bridge the gap between fashion and crypto while introducing the next wave of commerce. It will bring America’s design talent into virtual spaces that will allow them to authentically engage and empower their communities while establishing new revenue streams.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for the CFDA to guide the American fashion industry into the future of commerce and creativity,” says Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. “Our mission is to position our members as leaders in the global innovation of fashion and retail via digitally-led strategies to support growth and expansion. With the support of The Sandbox and Polygon Studios, the CFDA is poised to educate and empower business leaders for generations to come.”

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Space Perspective space lounge with David Grutman
News
April 12, 2022
Inside The World’s First Luxury Space Lounge
By Adrienne Faurote
the miami bull
Haute Crypto
April 12, 2022
A New Financial World: The Miami Bull Marks Miami’s Major Role In The Future Of Finance
By Adrienne Faurote
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
April 12, 2022
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
By Laura Schreffler
Justin Bieber x Vespa
Celebrities
April 12, 2022
An Award-Worthy Collaboration: The Justin Bieber X Vespa Launch Is Fire
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami