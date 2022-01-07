Justin Hartley
Dior’s Vibe Collection Is Redefining Luxury Sportswear—For The Gym And Beyond

Fashion, News

Each year, January marks a month of change. Perhaps it is the new year’s energy, or it’s an accumulation of the intentions we set for the months ahead; January is a month of dedication, motivation, and inspiration—especially when it comes to wellness. Therefore, the release of Dior’s new Vibe Collection yesterday could not have come at a better timing.  

Dior's Vibe Collection
Athina Koini

Photo Credit: Dan Beleiu

It’s been a year of build-up. First seen at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior Cruise 2022 show in Athens last summer, the Dior Vibe capsule catapulted sportswear into the high fashion world through a range of athleisure-inspired ready-to-wear, bags, and sneakers. And, in the fall, Dior collaborated with Technogym for the ultimate elevated gym experience, creating an incredibly chic repertoire of luxury gym equipment. 

To celebrate the official launch of the new Dior Vibe Universe, Dior partnered with several noteworthy athletes to unveil the new line. This series spotlights Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish soccer player Nadia Nadim and Director of Rome Opera House Ballet, Italian prima ballerina Eleonora Abbagnato, as well as Chinese National Team Fencer Sun Yiwen and Chinese surfer Darsea Liu, and American skateboarder Briana King in their natural elements sporting pieces from the collection.

Ahead, discover and shop some of Haute Living’s favorite pieces from the new collection. New year wellness resolutions were meant to be done in style. 

Dior's Vibe CollectionDior's Vibe Collection

Shop the Dior Vibe Sneaker, here.

Dior's Vibe Collection
Sun Yiwen

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Dior's Vibe CollectionDior's Vibe Collection Dior's Vibe Collection

Shop the Dior Vibe Zip Bowling Bag, here.

Dior's Vibe Collection
Briana King

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Prada & Adidas
Fashion
January 7, 2022
Prada & Adidas Come Together To Launch An Iconic Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga
Fashion
January 7, 2022
Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga Is Launching This Year
By Adrienne Faurote
Corey Stoll
Cover Story
January 6, 2022
Corey Stoll: Is The New Leading Man Of “Billions” A Prince Or A Villain? The Jury’s Still Out.
By Laura Schreffler
Andy Warhol exhibition
City Guide
January 5, 2022
A Never-Before-Seen Exhibition Of Andy Warhol’s Photography Is Heading To LA
By Laura Schreffler

