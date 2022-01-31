Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond
Corey Stoll
Cover Story
Corey Stoll: Is The New Leading Man Of “Billions” A Prince Or A Villain? The Jury’s Still Out.
Justin Hartley
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Reflects On The End Of An Era But Looks To The Future As He Says Goodbye To “This Is Us”
Bill Foley
Cover Story
Vegas Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Is Building An Empire In Las Vegas — And That Might Include An NBA Team
Romero Britto
Art
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire

Jadakiss, Amelia Gray Hamlin & More Celebrate Launch Of Diesel’s New Sneaker At UNKNWN Miami

Celebrities, Fashion, News

model Amelia Gray Hamlin at Diesel sneaker launchPhoto Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

Diesel threw a next-gen celebration in Miami for their new sneaker, the PROTOTYPE, designed by creative director Glenn Martens. The evening was highlighted by augmented reality music performances and was hosted by legendary rap icon Jadakiss. The lively event brought out a crowd of athletes, musicians, and sneaker enthusiasts, including Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray HamlinP.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat, and Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea, who is fresh off the release of her new single with Megan Thee Stallion from her forthcoming debut album Alpha.

Over 250 guests were welcomed to Lebron James’ UNKNWN Miami retail concept store and partied on the DIESEL custom-branded basketball court inspired by the brand’s iconic red tag. Guests enjoyed DJ sets and performances by Talia Goddess and Ronny J. The event also featured immersive experiences, including a social sharing photo moment by visual photographer Julian Klincewicz and a QR code to facilitate an AR sneaker fitting.

Jadakiss
Event host and legendary rapper Jadakiss.

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

John Parra / Getty Images
Ronny J, wearing DIESEL, performs at the launch of DIESEL’s PROTOTYPE sneaker at UNKNWN Miami.
Talia Goddess performing
Talia Goddess wearing DIESEL performing at the launch of the brand’s PROTOTYPE sneaker at UNKNWN Miami.
Shenseea at Diesel launch event Miami
Interscope recording artist Shenseea.

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

Miami Heat player P.J. Tucker

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

Diesel sneaker launch event miami
Ape Drums and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2022
Celebrities
January 31, 2022
The Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2022 Made History This Year
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
January 28, 2022
Country Superstars Rodney Atkins & Wife Rose Falcon Open Up About Their Debut EP, Their Biggest Musical Influences & Who They Would Like To
By Kellie Speed
Louis Vuitton Beverly Center
City Guide
January 28, 2022
Louis Vuitton Expands In LA With An Art-Filled Salon At The Beverly Center
By Laura Schreffler
Doya Miami
City Guide
January 28, 2022
Miami’s New Modern Dining Oasis, Doya, Is A Love Letter To Aegean Lifestyle
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami