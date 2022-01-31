Jadakiss, Amelia Gray Hamlin & More Celebrate Launch Of Diesel’s New Sneaker At UNKNWN Miami

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

Diesel threw a next-gen celebration in Miami for their new sneaker, the PROTOTYPE, designed by creative director Glenn Martens. The evening was highlighted by augmented reality music performances and was hosted by legendary rap icon Jadakiss. The lively event brought out a crowd of athletes, musicians, and sneaker enthusiasts, including Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat, and Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea, who is fresh off the release of her new single with Megan Thee Stallion from her forthcoming debut album Alpha.

Over 250 guests were welcomed to Lebron James’ UNKNWN Miami retail concept store and partied on the DIESEL custom-branded basketball court inspired by the brand’s iconic red tag. Guests enjoyed DJ sets and performances by Talia Goddess and Ronny J. The event also featured immersive experiences, including a social sharing photo moment by visual photographer Julian Klincewicz and a QR code to facilitate an AR sneaker fitting.

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images

Photo Credit: John Parra / Getty Images