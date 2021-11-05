TONY ROBBINS
Luxury Compass Realtor Tomer Fridman Is Selling Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Park Estate

Celebrities

Acclaimed celebrity and movie star Sylvester Stallone is selling his home with luxury realtor Tomer Fridman. This World-Class Celebrity Contemporary Mediterranean Compound is poised on a sprawling 3.5-acre site in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of North Beverly Park. Situated behind private gates at the end of a cul-de-sac & up a long driveway, this property is a world unto itself. Enter onto the large motor court & be transported to the Italian Riviera.

This estate provides an exceptional lifestyle & panoramic city & canyon views from every room. The home includes an exquisite 2-story foyer, formal living & dining rooms, family room, office, massive kitchen, screening room, gym, cigar room & incredible custom bar! There are 6 bedrooms & 9 baths in the main house including the gorgeous master suite with dual baths, sauna, steam room & office with terrace. The 2-story Richard Landry-designed guesthouse is its own residence with living & dining rooms, a kitchen, & 2 bedroom suites. The spectacular grounds offer an extraordinary resort-style setting with sprawling lawns, patios, putting green, infinity pool & spa, 8-car garage & art studio.

A recognized authority on real estate trends in affluent international markets, Tomer Fridman maintains a sterling reputation built on discretion, integrity, and an array of clientele including high-profile celebrities, entertainment executives, and captains of industries. With over $3 billion in career sales, and breaking the $500,000,000 mark for closed sales in a single year, Tomer continues to be ranked as one of America’s Best Real Estate Agents by Wall Street Journal/Real Trends.

” One of the most beautifully curated of the renowned Beverly Park Estates,” Tomer comments about the estate. “30 Beverly Park Terrace is situated on 3.5 prime acres, and is one of only a few lots within the guard gates that offers jetliner city views. The grand scale partnered with the immense setback from the street creates the highly sought-after privacy of legacy living. ”

The house is currently being sold for $80,000,000.

Photo credit: Anthony Barcello

For more information, please contact Tomer Fridman at 310-919-1038 or tomer.fridman@compass.com

