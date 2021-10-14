Miami’s Hottest MediterrAsian Restaurant ‘MILA’ Celebrates Its First Anniversary In South Beach

MILA is a beautiful South Beach restaurant that serves a curated blend of Mediterranean and Asian food in an elevated, magical dining environment. The 250-seat rooftop restaurant has been an ‘It’ location since its opening, and its recent 1-year anniversary party lived up to its reputation.

The celebration took place on their plant-filled rooftop and featured well-dressed waiters walking around with trays of delicious appetizers such as eggplant with pesto and tomato relish, shrimp skewers, tomato watermelon salad, and ‘satay’ glazed chicken with mila spice. Another highlight was the sushi maki table where guests were able to enjoy as many rolls as they would like of three different varieties.

The waiters were also serving glasses of both red and white wine with a full bar serving MILA specialty cocktails made for the occasion! Entertainment included The Biscayne Poet, Oscar Fuentes, who wrote guests improvisational poetry based on their name and a few words using an antique typewriter and was a highlight of the event. They also presented their trademark fire dancers who dazzled guests as they ate.

MILA also took this time to present their new projects for their second year. Directly below its rooftop, MILA is opening V by MILA, pronounced “Five by MILA” which encompasses a 10-seat omakase bar that will offer a chef-driven 10-course experience, a salon and mixology bar, and a lounge area with a DJ. This space is designed to create a multi-sensory experience based on the 5 senses. A new location is also opening in Winterpark, FL, and will be called AVA Mediterraegean. And most uniquely, MILA is also building a new 30,000 sq /. ft venue with four different settings on the Miami River called “Casa Neos.”

The MILA Anniversary party was an event to remember and MILA is making great strides in taking over the Miami restaurant and nightlife scene.

Photos provided courtesy of Quinn PR