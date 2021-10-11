No one celebrates 100 years quite like Gucci. To kick off the centennial celebration, Alessandro Michele revealed the Gucci Vault during Milan Fashion Week, and now, he has launched a brand-new series of Gucci Pop-Ups dedicated to the Gucci 100 Collection—a collection that pays tribute to the centennial of the Maison. “The centennial, for me, represents an opportunity to bear witness to Gucci’s eternal vitality that year after year, is reborn, it renews itself, reestablishing an unusual relationship with contemporaneity as a boy, forever young, observing the world with a powerful vision,” reveals Michele. “I recognized the manifestation of its youth in its having intercepted and traversed, for one hundred years now, popular culture in all its forms. Above all, in music: the only medium, aside from fashion, more reactive to the times that mutate and mark the new, the today, the now.” The Gucci 100 collection embodies music as a key theme by taking its cue from several songs that mention the brand and incorporating the lyrics into ready-to-wear and accessories.

Stretching from New York’s iconic Meatpacking District to Miami Design District, the Gucci Pop-Ups showcase the Gucci 100 in an immersive, dedicated environment, reflecting Michele’s boundless creativity and unconventional approach to luxury through the juxtaposition of classic architectural details and visionary features like perimetral arches, LED, and white reflective floors. Mirroring the collection itself, these experiential spaces celebrate the connection between past and present, made tangible through music. By spinning a wheel placed on the side of a cabinet, visitors are invited to discover the playlist of the handpicked songs from different decades—all namechecking Gucci.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Haute Living takes an exclusive look at the Miami Design District Pop-Up, which spans 5,500 square feet of both indoor and outdoor space that has been completely transformed into the ephemeral world of Gucci—which is Miami’s home to the new Gucci 100 collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Pop-Ups are also in Store Pop-Up locations in existing stores in Houston (5015 Westheimer Road), Beverly Hills (347 N Rodeo Drive), Atlanta (3500 Peachtree Road), San Francisco (240 Stockton Street), Toronto (130 Bloor Street), and Chicago.