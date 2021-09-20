William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living

Miami Nightclub Mogul Marc Roberts Joined By Conor McGregor For 62nd Birthday Party

Celebrities, News

Photo Credit: SHEERAZ, INC

Hugely successful entrepreneur and real estate mogul, Marc Roberts, celebrated his 62nd birthday a West Hollywood rooftop bar this past weekend. Roberts has made a name for himself in South Florida for multiple big splashes in the development industry and most recently, for setting out to bring Las Vegas to Miami with the new E11EVEN Hotel and Residences. Roberts is also the first person to take a sports management company public in the United States. Clearly, business is booming, so it is only right to celebrate.

It was only fitting then, that a man who wears so many hats was joined by such illustrious company. Fresh off a bit of red-carpet controversy, Conor McGregor joined Roberts at West Hollywood Rooftop Club, Harriett’s. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champ was seen enjoying himself and throwing back shots with his entourage. McGregor’s recent run-in with musical artist Machine Gun Kelly seems to be far behind him as the smiles and energy was abundant at the birthday party.

Photo Credit: SHEERAZ, INC

In fact, McGregor, who was sporting a crisp tuxedo at Marc Roberts’ birthday festivities, is said to have even invited Machine Gun Kelly to his next fight, as a sign of the aforementioned scuffle being nothing but water under the bridge. There seemed to be nothing but good energy at Roberts’ party. McGregor and the rest of Roberts’ guests were all in good spirits for what seemed to be an unforgettable evening.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dior Spa Cheval Blanc
Haute Beauty
September 24, 2021
Take A Look At The New Dior Spa At Cheval Blanc Paris, Where ‘Happiness Shots’ Are On The Menu
By Laura Schreffler
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
City Guide
September 23, 2021
Haute Living’s Inside Look Into The Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams Exhibition At The Brooklyn Museum
By Adrienne Faurote
Bazaar Meats
Haute Cuisine
September 23, 2021
Bazaar Meat By José Andrés Announces Caviar And Champagne Sundays
By Laura Schreffler
Loewe Luxury Soap
Fashion
September 22, 2021
Loewe Just Launched A Line Of Luxury Soaps Inspired By Ancient Bathing Rituals
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami