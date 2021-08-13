Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
The Audi Design Loft Opens In Malibu With A-List Support From Laura Dern, Ellen Pompeo & Alessandra Ambrosio

Audi Design Loft
Laura Dern

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Audi celebrated the opening of the its Audi Design Loft in Malibu on Wednesday with an intimate, open-air cocktail celebration.

Audi Design Loft
Alessandra Ambrosio, Sam Claflin, and Laura Harrier

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

A-list guests included the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Laura Dern, Laura Harrier, Sam Claflin, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Callum Worthy along with Audi executives Hildegard Wortmann (Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing, Audi), Daniel Weissland (President, Audi of America), Henrik Wenders (Head of Brand, Audi), and Gael Buzyn (Head of Audi Design Loft).

Audi Design Loft
Ellen Pompeo

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, the German automotive brand unveiled its Audi skysphere concept, which provides a vision of the future of premium mobility. This electric-powered, two-door convertible roadster features autonomous driving, a revolutionary redesign of the interior, and a seamless digital ecosystem.

Audi Design Loft
Director Jean-Marc Vallée

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

It is the first in a series of three concept cars that Audi will unveil this summer and early 2022. The Audi skysphere concept was designed in the Audi Design Loft in California in partnership with the Audi Design Center in Ingolstadt.

Audi Design Loft
The Audi Design Loft exterior

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

To give passengers the maximum amount of freedom, the Audi skysphere concept was designed for two different driving experiences: a grand touring experience and a sports experience. This makes use of a spectacular technical detail – the variable wheelbase. Electric motors and a sophisticated mechanism with body and frame components that slide into one another make it possible to vary the wheelbase itself and the exterior length of the car by 250 millimeters. At the same time, the vehicle’s ground clearance is adjusted by 10 millimeters to enhance comfort and driving dynamics.

Audi Design Loft
Audi cars are seen at the Audi Design Loft Opening Celebration on August 11, 2021 in Malibu, California. (Photo by

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

