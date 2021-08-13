Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Audi celebrated the opening of the its Audi Design Loft in Malibu on Wednesday with an intimate, open-air cocktail celebration.

A-list guests included the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Laura Dern, Laura Harrier, Sam Claflin, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Callum Worthy along with Audi executives Hildegard Wortmann (Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing, Audi), Daniel Weissland (President, Audi of America), Henrik Wenders (Head of Brand, Audi), and Gael Buzyn (Head of Audi Design Loft).

Earlier in the week, the German automotive brand unveiled its Audi skysphere concept, which provides a vision of the future of premium mobility. This electric-powered, two-door convertible roadster features autonomous driving, a revolutionary redesign of the interior, and a seamless digital ecosystem.

It is the first in a series of three concept cars that Audi will unveil this summer and early 2022. The Audi skysphere concept was designed in the Audi Design Loft in California in partnership with the Audi Design Center in Ingolstadt.

To give passengers the maximum amount of freedom, the Audi skysphere concept was designed for two different driving experiences: a grand touring experience and a sports experience. This makes use of a spectacular technical detail – the variable wheelbase. Electric motors and a sophisticated mechanism with body and frame components that slide into one another make it possible to vary the wheelbase itself and the exterior length of the car by 250 millimeters. At the same time, the vehicle’s ground clearance is adjusted by 10 millimeters to enhance comfort and driving dynamics.

