Photo Credit: Liam Woods @analoguepapi

Ariela Barer now knows what it’s like to work alongside a rebel with a cause — the 19-year-old actress is currently starring on ABC’s Rebel alongside Katey Sagal and Andy Garcia — which is not only inspired by real-life activist Erin Brockovich, but also on which Brockovich currently serves as a producer.

Here, we chatted with Barer — who is best known as Gert of Hulu’s Marvel series, Runaways, but whom you almost might recognize from series such as One Day at Time, Modern Family, Weeds, Atypical and New Girl — about her rebellious new show and hitting the festival circuit as the director of her first film, Jelly.

Photo Credit: Nolwen Cifuentes

You play Ziggy on ABC’s Rebel. What can you tell us about your character and how she has evolved throughout the season?

Ziggy is Rebel’s youngest daughter who Rebel adopted when she was six years old. We first meet Ziggy at the start of the season at 72 days clean. As the season progresses Ziggy becomes more involved in her moms antics as she discovers her love for helping the underdog and begins to take after Rebel.

In what ways are you similar to or different from your character?

I very much relate to the way she is affected by everything around her. I really admire the ways she learns to channel that productively.

The show has such a great cast including Katey Sagal and Andy Garcia. What has been your favorite moment on set?

Working with this cast has been extremely fun. Just the other day we did a big court scene with almost every major character and I’m not sure how it started, but it became a running bit to just excessively cheer on whoever was talking. It felt like the closest thing I’ve experienced to a party since shut down first started.

Photo Credit: Nolwen Cifuentes

Erin Brockovich is a producer on the show that is also in inspired by her life. What has it been like to work with her?

She has such an incredible presence. We haven’t had much contact due to Covid restrictions unfortunately, but on the rare occasion I get to see her she is nothing but kind.

What message do you hope audiences take away from Rebel?

I hope it inspires people to get involved in grassroots organizing.

You recently directed the short film, Jelly. What can you tell us about the film itself and the experience making it?

Jelly is about the commodification of social movements. Making it taught me so much about filmmaking and also helped clarify my own politics for myself.

Photo Credit: Nolwen Cifuentes

Outside of acting and directing what other interests and hobbies do you have?

I love to spend time with friends and family. It’s something I am more grateful for than ever after the last year. I also often play music and write.

Who are some of your biggest influences?

My parents, my sister and my friends! I love to surround myself with gorgeous geniuses.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

The greatest luxuries to me are bathtubs and garbage disposals. Self explanatory, I think!

