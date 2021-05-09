Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

It’s automatically true that that stars will come out for a cause, and this statement was never more abundantly clear than with Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World concert, which saw the likes of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, a reunited Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, J Balvin and more step out in support of the healthcare industry.

And the event —which was taped at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. for a COVID 19-compliant audience composed of fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers — served its purpose: the goal of the VAX LIVE campaign was to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 vaccines and inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and now, $300M and 26M vaccine doses have officially been donated.

Gomez served as host of the special and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, served as Campaign Chairs. Performers included Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. The event also received messages of support and commitments from His Holiness Pope Francis, President of the United States Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, as well as Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia Andrej Plenković, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Her Excellency Reem al Hashimy and Minister of Health of Portugal Marta Temido.

Commitments announced through the course of the VAX LIVE campaign and special included:

GOVERNMENTCOMMITMENTS

Canada: CAD 375 million [$299.2 million] towards the ACT-Accelerator for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments to support countries in need.

Norway: will share all of its surplus doses, an additional 4.5 million doses on top of the 700,000 doses it has already committed. This translates to one dose being shared for every Norwegian Citizen.

Spain: will donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The UAE: will donate 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and support the delivery of 25 million doses.

New Zealand: will share an additional 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for a total of 1.2M for the South Pacific region.

Croatia pledged €500,000 [$600,000] to COVAX and will start donating 50,000 doses before the end of June.

Portugal: will bring forward the delivery of its commitment to provide 1 million doses to Portuguese speaking countries to begin in June 2021.

Italy: expressed its intentions to make a substantial new pledge to COVAX soon. Italy will also use its G20 presidency to boost global manufacturing capacity.

PHILANTHROPIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR COMMITMENTS

Philanthropic and corporate commitments raised $39.6 million for COVAX, which was matched by GAVI for an additional $23.6 million, resulting in a total of $63.3 million, enough to acquire 12.66 million vaccines. Combined with government pledges this amounts to over 26 million vaccine doses to those most in need.

SPECIFIC COMMITMENTS MADE TOWARD THE COVAX AMC FOR PROCUREMENT OF VACCINES:

Mastercard will be contributing $25 million

Cisco will be contributing $5 million

Procter & Gamble will be contributing $5 million

The Analog Devices Foundation will be contributing $1 million

Seadream Family Foundation will be contributing $1 million

Stanley Black & Decker will be contributing $1 million

Coca-Cola Foundation will be contributing $500 thousand

Spotify will be contributing $500 thousand

Alight Solutions will be contributing $250 thousand

Centene Charitable Foundation will be contributing $250 thousand

BlackBerry will be contributing $160 thousand

COMMITMENTS MADE TOWARD THE WHO COVID-19 SOLIDARITY FUND FOR MEDICAL TOOLS AND SUPPLIES INCLUDED:

Accenture will be contributing $1 million

Terumo will be contributing $1 million

Spotify will be contributing $500 thousand

Global Citizen also announced commitments from longtime partner of Global Citizen, Live Nation, along with the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLS, NHL, WWE, Formula 1, NASCAR and MLB to commit tickets to some of the most amazing live events of the coming year! These leagues have been working together to follow enhanced COVID-19 guidelines to ensure that audience members can once again enjoy live events safely. The announcement was made public during the broadcast by Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel, and viewers can secure tickets by visiting globalcitizen.org/reunite.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World was part of Global Citizen’s overall 2021 Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign and series of events that aims to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet and advance equity for all.

