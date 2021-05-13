Lamborghini Opens a New VIP Lounge and Flagship in New York

Photo Credit: Lamborghini

Buying a Lamborghini is a rite of passage for any self-professed car aficionado. So, to raise the bar on the acquisition process, smart folks behind the Italian vehicle brand developed a highly bespoke and ultra-lux experience to match the quality synonymous with riding The Raging Bull.

Behold the newly minted Lamborghini VIP lounge and NYC flagship. Headquartered in a sprawling two-story space in Chelsea, the posh hub features 5,400 square feet of Lamborghini nuts and bolts that would make any fan lose his mind. “Following the success of our Lamborghini Lounge venues across the globe, this new flagship in Manhattan will create a vibrant and personal connection to share the Lamborghini lifestyle;” said Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Lamborghini in a statement. “A true reflection of our fine Italian heritage.”

Experientially, said heritage here translates into a pinnacle of Italian luxury as embodied by the high-end furniture made by Living Divani and full-service kitchen ran by La Dolce Vita. Inspired by its facilities in Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy and Italian savoir-faire, the NY location will act as a gallery of never-before-seen vehicles. First up, the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) inspired by famed race cars—the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and Huracán GT3 EVO. Speaking of sleek, Ad Personam design studio will be on hand to indulge some of Lambo owners’ most creative wishes by outfitting their vehicles with color and material selections of choice.

Naturally, there are plans for art exhibitions and other cultural activations at this tricked-out social hub for like-minded enthusiasts. For those purposes, space layout offers private spaces for events catered by a dedicated Italian chef and access to an exclusive concierge. Unfortunately, this is a strictly VIP experience. Partaking comes with an investment. Lamborghini lounge is open to customers and friends only, giving everyone another reason to get one of these bad boys for yourself.