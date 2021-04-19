South Florida’s Iconic Biltmore Hotel Ranks Above All

Photo Credit: The Biltmore

The Biltmore, recently named as one of the best resorts in Florida by Golf Digest, is offering a Stay & Play package with golf and breakfast starting at $369.

The Biltmore Hotel’s extraordinary golf course continues to set the renowned property apart from its competition, recently named one of “2021 Best Golf Resorts in Florida” by Golf Digest.

Initially designed by none other than legendary course designer Donald Ross, the 18-hole championship golf course is one of only nine Ross courses that are top 100 in the country.

The hotel, located in Coral Gables, is revered for its historic buildings and lavish accommodations. Guest can always take pleasure in the Biltmore’s world-class amenities including a European Spa, iconic swimming options, fine dining, private poolside cabanas, and a newly renovated, prestigious golf course.

Photo Credit: The Biltmore

“We’re privileged to have been named by Golf Digest and its readers with this prestigious honor,” said Lara Pavloff, Director of the Biltmore Hotel. “To be regarded as the top golf resort is a testament to the quality we deliver to our discerning guests and golfers daily.”

The award comes in no small part due to some incredible new renovations led by veteran golf course architect Brian Silva. Silva considered the intended “movement” of Ross’s course when he re-grassed the greens with Tif-Eagle Bermuda grass, enhanced the 419 fairways, and kept 84 of the original bunkers. The restoration also added more than 7,100 yards to the course, making it more ideal for the championship-level play that it has become accustomed to over the years.

Silva restored the course to its original 1925 dimensions, and he gave modern golfers a taste of what Ross had in mind for his courses long ago. Over the following years and decades, the original Ross design and the Silva restorations will prove to be a magnet for golf’s biggest names and most coveted awards, as well.

Photo Credit: The Biltmore

Competition continues to find its way to the Biltmore, in that the resort has hosted the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship since 1964. Past champions kick-started professional careers for Tiger Woods, Camilo Villegas, Michelle McGann, Vicki Goetz, Grace Park, Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Ricky Fowler, and Sergio Garcia.

The Biltmore Golf Course is also home to the Jim McLean Golf School a new state-of-the-art facility, which offers a variety of golf instruction experiences; including corporate clinics, junior programs, private lessons, and multi-day golf schools. Since its inception in 1991, the school has consistently been rated as the #1 Golf School in America. The Biltmore Golf Course is also the headquarters of the University of Miami Women’s Golf Team.

The Stay and Play Package from $369/night includes one round of golf for one person and a daily breakfast for two. Practice balls range daily and golf bag storage available. Replay rates are subject to cart fees. Guests also receive 10% off golf instruction and merchandise and are advised to book their tee times early. The exclusive booking window for this promotion runs from April 20, 2021, for stays until August 20, 2021. The offer is subject to availability. Blackout dates do apply. To book now, call 1(844) 247-4269 or click here.

Photo Credit: The Biltmore