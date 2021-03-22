Nacho Figueras
The Biltmore Expands Its Health And Wellness Offerings

Haute Hotel

Photo Credit: The Biltmore

Members and hotel guests of The Biltmore in Coral Gables are now being offered a variety of new health and wellness features. The Biltmore is a national historic landmark in the heart of City Beautiful, or Coral Gables, and is known for its old-school luxury and for housing some of the greats (such as former presidents). Now, they are adding even more to their prestigious offerings in the form of wellness programs.

Photo Credit: The Biltmore

In the midst of Covid-19, the priority of health and wellness has skyrocketed and the Biltmore is looking to help their guests find relaxation in the midst of the pandemic.

“After a year of challenges with health being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we see an increased need for programs that cater to wellness; and now our newest enhancements provide even more options for members and hotel guests,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director at the Biltmore Hotel.

Photo Credit: The Biltmore

The Biltmore’s wellness program, known as “Benessere” which is derived from the Italian word meaning “well-being,” has added all-new fitness classes, healthy menu items at their restaurants, and some of the latest spa treatments; most notably the Venus Machine skin firming regimen.

Another new activity is Moonlight Yoga, which allows members and guests to reserve a spot on the Biltmore courtyard for Yoga on full-moon nights. A mindful spa treatment is also available that focuses on energy work and Chakra healing treatment.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

The Biltmore’s 10,000-square-foot Technogym Fitness Center is state-of-the-art and ranked by Men’s Fitness magazine as one of the 10 best hotel fitness centers in the U.S.

If you’re looking for relaxation and wellness, Benessere at The Biltmore may be just the thing you need.

