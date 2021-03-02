Blaise Matuidi brunch
How To See Miami From A Bubble With Hotel Beaux Arts

Haute Hotel, News

Photo Credit: Hotel Beaux Arts

Looking to escape to Miami in a covid-safe way? Look no further, luxury hotel Hotel Beaux Arts has exactly what you need: the Luxury Bubble package.

The Hotel Beaux Arts Miami is located in downtown Miami and allows guests to experience the city in a covid-19 safe way. The luxury bubbles package gives a group of guests the exclusivity of the entire hotel to themselves along with private use of the L’atelier Lounge, personal concierge, a dedicated hotel staff, and access to local cultural and sporting events (as available), along with preferred access to all the hotel’s amenities.

Starting at $20,000 a day, guests can enjoy the hotel, amenities, and beautiful views of Miami and the bay with safety and peace of mind.

“We have had a demand for this type of scenario from celebrities, dignitaries, and professional sports teams, among others,” said Florencia Rotemberg, General Manager of the property, and of the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, in which Hotel Beaux Arts Miami is located. “If a group’s goal is to arrive in privacy, enjoy a luxurious setting, and have staff completely at their convenience but in a discreet manner, then this is their hotel!”

Photo Credit: Hotel Beaux Arts

Hotel Beaux Arts is an Autograph Collection Hotel and is located on the 38th, 39th, and 40th floors of one of Miami’s most recognized skyscrapers. Hotel Beaux Arts offers guests the intimacy of a private residence with an art-inspired focus. They have partnered with a local art gallery, Artscape Lab, that has curated all of the art pieces throughout the hotel.

To book the luxury bubble package, contact Santiago Hidalgo, Senior Group Sales Manager, 305 329 3528, santiago.hidalgo@mdmusa.com.

