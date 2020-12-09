Parisian High Jewelry Maison DAVIDOR Pops Up At Bal Harbour Shops

Photo Credit: Davidor

Founder Davidor Gusky of Paris-based high jewelry Maison DAVIDOR is returning to his home city of Miami as he introduces his illustrious brand with a pop-up experience at the storied Bal Harbour Shops.

Known for his delicate fine jewelry pieces that sparkle and dazzle on his customers, particularly for the brand’s famed L’Arc de DAVIDOR Collection, the Bal Harbour pop-up boutique will allow guests to come to experience the brand in a way that is unique to the Miami lifestyle.

Photo Credit: Davidor

On display will be the new L’Arc Voyage Collection—which highlights its latest L’Arc Voyage charm—as well as a handful of high jewelry pieces. Embodying the theme of its tropical location while maintaining the brand’s celebrated Parisian culture, the boutique will reflect its signature deep burgundy color with accents of palm trees highlighting the space—making it a picturesque environment to take in the fine jewelry and Miami culture.

Photo Credit: Davidor

The pop-up location at Bal Harbour marks the brand’s first U.S. flagship location. It can also be found exclusively in stores including Bergdorf Goodman in New York; Betteridge in Greenwich, Aspen, Vail and Palm Beach; Hamilton Jewelers in Princeton and Palm Beach Gardens; as well as online at Moda Operandi and direct DAVIDOR.com.

Photo Credit: Davidor

DAVIDOR embodies true luxury and French craftsmanship, as each piece of jewelry has been handcrafted and 100-percent made in France. DAVIDOR cemented itself in the industry with its coveted L’ARC de DAVIDOR Collection, which Gusky developed, designed and patented, featuring the emblematic Arch Cut Diamond and Gemstone from his Parisian atelier.

DAVIDOR is a wonderful fit for the historic designer mall, featuring boutiques of some of the world’s greatest brand names and cherished eateries.

For more information, please visit davidor.com.