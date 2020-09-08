Photo Credit: Michele Clarke

Georgia May Jagger hasn’t just been using her quarantine down time to figure out self-care — she’s bent on doing good as well. Jagger, the model/designer daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, is an ambassador for Project Zero, a global movement supported by renowned scientists, business leaders, campaigners, culture makers and ocean experts, who are all working together to awaken the fight for the ocean. Jagger’s brother Jimmy, as well as Keith Richards’ daughter, Alexandra, serve on the Board of Trustees; Georgia May, as well as Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Robert Sheehan, Brinkley Davies, Sienna Miller, Slash, Georgia Fowler, Ronen Rubinstein, Rita Ora and Laird Hamilton, all serve as ambassadors for the project. Most recently, Project Zero launched a global first by putting the ocean on Kickstarter to continue the fight against the climate crisis, with a focus on raising urgently needed funds to go towards securing an ocean sanctuary in Sri Lanka and Menorca. The campaign offered all backers the opportunity to “claim their coordinate” by adopting a piece of the ocean in Sri Lanka with the size reflective of the donation level. Each ocean backer received an Official Certificate with their unique coordinates, as well as updates on progress along with introductions to the people and creatures who benefit from the funds. Here, we chatted with Georgia May about her work with Project Zero, what else she’s been up to during the quarantine and why supporting and staying in touch with her family brings her the most satisfaction of all.

Photo Credit: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com

Tell us a little bit about Project Zero and why its mission is so personally essential to you.

I have always had a love of the natural world and the ocean. We only have one planet and one ocean and we have to protect it. Project Zero is a new type of organization that works to raise awareness that the ocean is in trouble, and create new sources of money to get a global network of ocean sanctuaries under protection. Did you know only 2% of the ocean is under protection? It is estimated that 93% of the earth’s CO2 is stored or cycled through the ocean, which also gives us over half of the oxygen we breathe. Today the ocean is sick. We need to restore the ocean to health to save our planet. It’s our biggest weapon in the climate crisis and we need to restore and protect it to create a sustainable future for life on Earth.

Your brother is one of the founders. Is supporting your family equally as important as Project Zero’s cause?

Absolutely. My brother Jimmy is my environmental hero, he walks the walk—he always does the in-depth research, he always listens to opposing arguments with an open mind. There should be no debate on the urgency of climate change, though. This is his passion because it has to be. He’s really inspired so many of our close friends to get involved with this cause!

Project Zero just launched a campaign with putting the ocean on Kickstarter, where donors get their own piece of unique coordinates. Could you dive a bit deeper into the details?

The Kickstarter was a fun idea to be able to broaden support for the ocean. People could donate a small sum – as low as £5 – and adopt their own unique ocean coordinate. It’s just like adopting a whale or a star, but the funds go to creating this global network of ocean sanctuaries. Ocean sanctuaries are places where the ocean can restore itself. These healthy ecosystems produce more fish, which migrate off into other areas of the ocean so they also help to secure a global food source. We’re really pleased that our first effort went so well, and we’re able to create two sanctuaries in Sri Lanka and Menorca which raised over $54,000.

What’s up next with your involvement with Project Zero?

As a Project Zero Ambassador, I help to add my voice to the cause to help get visibility for the ocean. That’s an ongoing commitment that I’m pleased to be supporting. Later this month they will be launching an online art auction with some pretty incredible artist, so keep an eye out for that.

Has this moment in time taught you anything on a personal level – about giving back and about yourself?

I think if you are privileged and have a voice it’s so important to use it to help the causes you believe in and donate your money and time to them if you can. I feel incredibly grateful for my health and that I was able to stay home with my loved ones. So many people have had to work are we’re not able to quarantine and I really, really appreciate everything they have done. I’ve become a lot more focused on mental health since the pandemic. Before, I was traveling nonstop but the quarantine gave me time to be thankful for the important things in life. I’m such a homebody, so I enjoyed staying home for the most part. But there have been some challenging days too.

How have you been spending the quarantine, and where?

I’ve been doing what everyone’s doing and I started a fruit and veg patch. I love to cook and my boyfriend gave me an incredibly detailed French cooking book so I’ve been trying out new recipes. I set up an obstacle course for my dogs in the backyard, which they wanted nothing to do with. And in between I think we watched every B-movie that’s ever existed. I was working through mid-March, but then I was in LA when the lockdown happened so I stayed there through the spring and early summer.

Photo Credit: Michele Clarke

Have you been holed up with your family? If not, how do you stay in touch with them?

A lot of my family lives in LA, but a lot don’t. I got to spend more time with my mom and my sisters. We have a family group chat so everyone feels connected even when we’re apart.

What has been the biggest change you’ve struggled with since COVID-19 came into existence?

It’s been really tough to go so long without seeing friends and family who are in other cities, other countries. I’m grateful to the technology that keeps us together but really I’m not very tech-savvy, and there’s nothing compared to IRL.

You recently posted a guide to trimming your split ends online. What other skills did you become proficient at during this time?

Right when the quarantine began, the tap on my kitchen sink completely broke off—water was spraying everywhere, I turned it off from the valve and ordered a new tap online. It took a few days for it to come so in between I fashioned a makeshift tap with tape! I have been cooking every day and made bread a few times.

What are five beauty hacks you can share with our audience?

Making natural products at home like sugar body scrub and cucumber face masks, as well as using olive oil on my body and hair. I love doing at home facials and using a muslin cloth and hot water to do a steam on my face then using a clay face mask afterwards. I think it’s really important to stay hydrated throughout the day. Trimming your split ends regularly if you are trying to keep your hair healthy. I know it’s boring but also I think it’s so important to take your makeup off before you go to sleep.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

The greatest luxury in life, to be blunt, is getting to breathe clean air, and drink clean water. We aren’t promised these things. The water crisis in Flint, Michigan is still happening, and that’s just one of countless examples. We can’t cut corners when it comes to the environment. I am also so thankful for all the strong women in my life who inspire me every day.

Photo Credit: Project Zero