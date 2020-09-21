Photo Credit: Instagram: @schittscreek

This year’s 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards looked different from years’ past, as it pivoted to a virtual format due to the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic. With host Jimmy Kimmel holding it down from the Los Angeles Staples Center along with a select handful of presenters, nominees and winners tuned in with 130 live streams from home or other locations to take part in the award show and enforce social distancing.

Schitt’s Creek broke the record for its sixth and final season with seven Primetime Awards and nine Emmys in total for its respective comedy categories. The wins included four awards for creator Dan Levy (Outstanding Comedy Series, Supporting Actor, Writing and Directing); Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series; Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series; and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

Additionally, HBO’s Succession won big, taking home the night’s most coveted prize, for Best Drama Series and Jeremy Strong winning Best Actor in a Drama Series. Watchmen, which also led with 11 nominations, won big categories such as the award for Best Limited Series, as well as Regina King for Best Actress in a Limited Series. Zendaya made headlines for becoming the youngest-ever winner of Best Drama Actress for her riveting performance in HBO series, Euphoria.

The night touched on the upcoming election, with many winners urging viewers to go vote in the upcoming election in their acceptance speeches. Regina King paid homage to the recently-passed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, ending her speech saying “Rest in Power, RBG.” Host Kimmel also gave a short speech prior to the “In Memoriam” section of the show, touching on the strong legacy she left with her.

Other wins included:

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Reality/competition Series – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Talk Series – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

For a full list of winners, please visit https://www.emmys.com/.