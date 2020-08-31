Photo Credit: FENDI

FENDI has launched a worldwide image campaign for its iconic Peekaboo bag with sensational actress and producer, Zoey Deutch. The campaign video depicts Zoey with her Peekaboo—both the outside and the special inside of the bag, reflecting her personality. Viewers follow Zoey on her journey that ends up in a studio, where she takes a seat and is ready for her FENDI Peekaboo photoshoot. The bag—which made its debut at the Fall/Winter runway show for the luxury House—touts a new shape with an accordion frame, opening into a “deep ‘smile’ featuring inside pockets, which can be interchangeable in different colors and materials, and can be personalized with one’s initials.” Click here to visit the House’s website to learn more about the bag and watch the fun video, below!

Photo Credit: FENDI Photo Credit: FENDI