We The Best Foundation—a non-profit organization founded by music mogul DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck—has announced its latest partnership with Direct Relief and simplehuman to help fight against the battle of COVID-19. Their combined mission is to aid in getting supplies to medical and healthcare workers on the frontline in both New York and Miami hospitals, who have long been battling the pandemic without PPE (proper protective equipment).

As these medical heroes put their lives on the line every day to protect others—they, themselves, are not protected as they are forced to treat patients without PPE. Now, many of our country’s most influential figures have stepped up to offer support in any way they can. The Khaled’s and We The Best are utilizing their social reach and influence, along with the ability to raise funds through the foundation, to help alleviate this medical crisis. So far, the initiative has provided over 10,000 masks, gloves and dozens of PPE kits to healthcare workers in both cities.

In the past, Khaled and Nicole have utilized the We The Best Foundation to give back to children in underprivileged communities, offering aid to both children and parents to become the best versions of themselves. They’ve hosted various fundraising initiatives throughout the years, including Asahd’s birthday parties, as well as both Khaled and Nicole’s birthday parties, to give back to the Foundation.

Most recently, Khaled and Nicole were inspired to start this initiative after hearing their friend and designer Gelareh Mizrahi’s story, whose brother has been fighting hard on the frontlines at the Brooklyn Hospital without proper equipment. Moved by this story, the Khaled’s took action full-force to bring this partnership to life.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of kindness from DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep us all safe,” said Thomas Tinghe, Direct Relief President and CEO. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

California-based company, simplehuman—that specializes home and bath products—will work with We The Best to supply thousands of hands-free soap dispensers to communities throughout the U.S., starting with Los Angeles and expanding to other key areas in need. Furthermore, individuals are invited to nominate organizations in their own communities to receive the hands-free soap dispensers and hand sanitizers, literally putting the power in the hands of people. The initiative will launch on April 1, 2020.

For more information on how to join We The Best Foundation x Direct Relief, please visit here.