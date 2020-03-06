Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci
For the first time ever, Gucci has opened the doors to its experiential consumer pop-up experience on Melrose Avenue, in celebration of the brand’s Mascara L’Obscur launch. Called “Gucci Beauty Network Studios” and in partnership with beauty haven Sephora, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of Gucci Beauty in exciting (and Instagrammable) ways.
In addition to the ability to do their own screen tests, guests can find their way around the Gucci Beauty makeup set, kick back and relax in the Gucci Guilty diner, explore memories in the Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur library and pick their favorite floral in the Gucci Bloom dressing room, among other activities.
