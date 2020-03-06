Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci

For the first time ever, Gucci has opened the doors to its experiential consumer pop-up experience on Melrose Avenue, in celebration of the brand’s Mascara L’Obscur launch. Called “Gucci Beauty Network Studios” and in partnership with beauty haven Sephora, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of Gucci Beauty in exciting (and Instagrammable) ways.

Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci

In addition to the ability to do their own screen tests, guests can find their way around the Gucci Beauty makeup set, kick back and relax in the Gucci Guilty diner, explore memories in the Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur library and pick their favorite floral in the Gucci Bloom dressing room, among other activities.

Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci



The new mascara launch— Mascara L’Obscur —is “a buildable, ultra-rich creamy mascara created with the ultimate formulation for customized performances, avaialble in one intense black shade,” per the House. One of the faces of the campaign is Dani Miller—lead singer of punk band Surfbort —who attended last night’s launch party with Gucci Global Makeup Artist Thomas de Kluyver . Additional attendees included Aimee Song, Beck and Camila Coelho, among others.

Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci

Admission to the pop-up is free and open only today, March 6th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tomorrow, March 7th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. RSVP to attend by clicking here for expedited entry

Photo Credit: BFA for Gucci