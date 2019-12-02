Photo Credit: Jaguar

Tis’ the season for giving, and Jonathan Scott is giving back in a really useful way. The “Property Brothers” star revealed nine eco-friendly holiday hacks at ROW DTLA today, which also included a surprise unveiling of the eye-catching all-electric Jaguar I-PACE (thus, ushering in the holidays with #UnwrapAJaguar). Built with recycled aluminum and available premium non-leather interior materials, the I-PACE offers a luxurious, eco-friendly experience for drivers. The I-PACE is the first battery electric vehicle offered by Jaguar and underlines the brand’s dedication to technological and sustainable advancement.

Here, Scott—who is dating “New Girl” actress Zooey Deschanel—shares his holiday hacks, holiday plans and traditions, and—most crucially—whether you should invest in a new home during the holidays—with Haute Living.

What are you most excited about with this year’s Unwrap a Jaguar campaign?

I am all about great design but also all about being eco-conscious. I love that a massive, well respected company like Jaguar is putting so much energy in developing something that is the perfect blend of both. Not only did I get to share a ton of fun holiday hacks, but I’ve been reading all the posts on social media from fans who have brought those ideas to life. It’s the best.

What are your favorite features in the I-PACE?

I love how powerful the I-PACE is while at the same time being such a smooth and quiet ride. I’ve never had so many people ask me what I’m driving because they love the curves. It is a sexy vehicle.

Did you covet a Jaguar growing up? What was your first memory attached to the brand?

Growing up my dad used to always tell me how his dream car was a Jaguar. Did I mention my dad has great taste? LOL. We used to have toy cars that [“Property Brothers” co-star and sibling] Drew and I would play with and my favorite was always the Jag. I guess some things in life do come full circle.

When in your life did you decide to start living sustainably? What inspired you?

We grew up on a ranch and my parents always reinforced that we have to be good stewards of the land and we have to take care of the animals. As an adult, whether it was powering my home from wind and solar or reducing my waste and always recycling, I felt it was important and actually quite easy to do right by the environment. Recently, I just finished my first documentary on renewable energy. It was a three-year journey to find the truth in order to shed light on how renewables can help people by creating jobs and saving them money while simultaneously helping the planet by substantially reducing carbon emissions and eliminating devastating byproducts like coal ash.

The holidays are quickly approaching. What are some sustainable options when it comes to decorating and gifting?

SAVE YOUR EXTRA WRAPPING PAPER and cards because there are so many beautiful things you can do with them. Place wrapping paper in a few frames around the house to get a little pop of holiday fun. Or, even wrap entire wall hanging pieces of art so they look like floating presents. When wrapping presents, use your children’s art for a cute personal touch, or wrap with newspaper and black ribbon for a sophisticated look. Also, I always use LED lights as they consume less electricity and they’re much safer. Plus, you can usually get multiple color options in one strand.

What are some of your favorite holiday traditions?

Our family goes caroling every year—it’s a lot of fun and we hand out a lot of hot chocolate and cookies. I also usually cook Christmas dinner with Mom and we make Drew his very own pumpkin pie because he doesn’t like to share it with anybody. LOL. He works hard so he deserves it. We also always watch a handful of Christmas movies from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’ to ‘Elf’ and ‘Scrooged.’

Do you have any hacks for selling a home around the holidays?

To sell a home you really need to let somebody picture themselves living there. So, keeping a place extremely clean is important to set that inviting vibe. During the holidays, I would definitely bake cookies or have some pleasant holiday smells in the home. Tasteful white holiday lighting is nice but avoid going too complex as it can be distracting. And why not have some classic holiday tunes playing? It always puts a smile on my face and if you can make your buyer happy, they’ll probably put in a better offer. ☺️

Are the holidays a good time to buy/sell? Please explain.

Generally, the holidays are not a great time to sell a home because there are few buyers who are actively looking. It tends to be a crazy busy and very expensive time of year with all the gifting, dinners, and family expenses. We notice home sale prices are lower around the holidays and in winter in general. Things pick up in spring because more buyers are actively looking.

9 Holiday Hacks From “Property Brothers” Star Jonathan Scott

1. Skip buying new wrapping paper this year and wrap your gift boxes with newspapers featuring interesting articles.

2. Put your child’s creativity on full display by wrapping presents with their artwork.

3. Decorate your walls with “presents” by framing your leftover wrapping paper.

4. Skip the conventional tree and create your own using stacked books.

5. Save space and waste by designing your tree on the wall using materials from around the house.

6. Protect your ornaments for next year by storing them in leftover egg cartons.

7. Make your space bright and merry using LED lights, which not only use less power than other light sources but are also safer as they don’t get as hot.

8. If you want to give your loved one a new vehicle this year, opt for an electric vehicle with zero emissions.

9. Buy presents and supplies locally to reduce your carbon footprint and support your local community.