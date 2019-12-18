Photo Credit: Neutrogena

Ashley Tisdale is feeling merry and bright this holiday season, both literally and figuratively. She’s literally glowing as she promotes Neutrogena’s new Bright Boost collection, a line of products powered by Neoglucosamine to gently resurface, re-texturize and replenish skin with hydration. And figuratively, her present and future is bright, as well. The 34-year-old actress talks to us about her beauty routine, her New Year’s intentions (she doesn’t make resolutions), her upcoming projects and how—finally—she found self-love.

Let’s talk skincare. How has Neutrogena’s Bright Boost collection helped your skin? When do you use it/need it the most?

Obviously, as we head into our 30s, our skin tends to get dull, so what I love about the Neutrogena Bright Boost collection is that it is created by millennials for millennials to address that – it helps even out the skin tone and also helps with hydration.

What’s your favorite product from the collection and why?

I am a big fan of the Neutrogena Bright Boost Gel Cream and the Illuminating Face Serum. Within a week of using them together, my skin totally brightened up!

Can you wear it under makeup?

For me, it’s all about skin prep before makeup. What I love about the Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Face Serum is that it really hydrates your skin, especially if you have committed any “skin sins,” like not drinking enough water. This will totally help brighten your skin before you apply any foundation or concealer.

What makes this a millennial-friendly product range?

I think the packaging and the fact that it is created by millennials for millennials, and not just someone in a lab creating what they think we need. It’s created by those who need it, which I think really comes through in the product. For me, it’s something that I love being able to use, especially when you wear a ton of makeup for work like I do – my skin will get dull, and I do have trouble areas like evening out my skin tone, so I feel this line really helps me with all of that.

What’s your daily skincare/beauty routine?

My daily routine is obviously washing my face using a gentle face wash, which is also what I love about this line because the Bright Boost Resurfacing Micro Polish is really soft and gentle. I am not a big fan of scrubs that are too abrasive and scrape your face, so this one is perfect because it’s really gentle and I feel I can use this weekly and then I just use the Gel Cream and Illuminating Face Serum, then go out and do my day. Then the one thing at night that I do is always take off my makeup – no matter what! So even if you can’t get to products, I would say just wash your face because leaving makeup on your skin overnight is just not great.

Do you have any beauty hacks you can share?

I think for me it’s just drinking enough water. I drink 1.5 liters of water a day and I carry a big bottle with me throughout the day, so I know how much water I drink. What you eat and finding out what you are sensitive to food wise is important, too, because your skin is a reflection of what you are ingesting. So if something breaks you out, doing a journal of what you ate that day and seeing how your skin reacts is helpful. And really when it comes to products and skincare, I am not a big believer in having twenty things you need to do to your face at night. I am a big believer in quality over quantity and being very specific to what your skin’s needs are.

Also, we are often taught to dry out face with a wash cloth but I have had a dermatologist say that is actually not good for you and it does create wrinkles more than it doesn’t, so I tend to wash my face and let it air dry as much as possible before applying creams, serum and SPF and so on. And if you want to use a towel, I would say to gently pat it with a towel vs rubbing your face with it.

You’re in “Carol’s Second Act” and “Happy Merry Whatever” currently. What do you have in the pipeline for 2020?

For me, I love playing the characters that I am playing. I always dreamt of being on a TV series, let alone two TV series, which is pretty wild, so I hope to continue doing that. Then, if I have time in between those production schedules, then I hope to do a cool indie movie. I am exploring things that I personally want to do in the lifestyle area, so I am excited to see what happens with that.

Do you have any New Year’s Resolutions? Holiday plans?

I feel like I have gotten to a point where I am my most natural self. I don’t have extensions and I have been letting my hair air dry, which is wild because I don’t think I have let my hair air dry for about fifteen years because I have really curly hair. I love my curly hair now, so whenever I have time off, I just let it go. So I think for me, it’s still self-exploring and self-love. I think one aspect is that you can use products that obviously make you feel good but really it’s about feeling good about yourself at the end of the day.

And last but not least, what to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

My greatest luxury right now is being able to work where I live. These days things don’t always shoot in Los Angeles and I have a lot of friends who are away a lot, so for me to be able to do two series that I love and have them be on the same lot, is pretty amazing. You may not think of that as being a luxury but I have a friend who I haven’t seen in eight months because she has been gone for work, shooting projects and hasn’t been home at all. So it may seem like a small thing but I love it because I am able to see my husband and be home and see my family while I am also working, so it’s a very exciting thing to be able to do.

