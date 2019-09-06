LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

Elsa Hosk, Vera Wang, Stephanie Shepard And Cara Santana Turn Heads At U.S. Open

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

Photo Credit: Getty Images

It’s no surprise that the anticipated Serena Williams vs. Elina Svitolina brought out the A-listers to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the U.S. Open. Just the day before, the legendary Williams had celebrated her 100th match win at the tournament. Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk, revered fashion designer Vera Wang and influencers/models Stephanie Shepard and Cara Santana were amongst the VIPs who took to the Grey Goose VIP box to watch all the action go down.

Cara Santana
Cara Santana

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The group of it-girls enjoyed specialty cocktails from Grey Goose as they posed for Instagram-worthy photos throughout the suite with the fun branding items and props. Hosk looked effortlessly cool as she paired an oversized Balenciaga blazer with a baseball cap, sneakers and a beautiful, gold Audemars Piguet timepiece on her wrist. She arrived at the match with her boyfriend and his parents.

Vera Wang
Vera Wang

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wang drew attention as a superfan next door tried to get her attention—even begging her to design a custom bridal gown for her daughter. Wang managed to slip away inside the suite and enjoy photo ops, food and drinks as she watched the match with fellow fans. She looked sporty-chic in a leopard duster, black-and-white mini shorts and a plain white tank.

Constance Jablonski
Constance Jablonski

Photo Credit: Getty Images

And BFFs Cara Santana and Steph Shep also stunned in simple yet sophisticated black ensembles—Shepard wearing a hip pair of sporty sneakers while Santana paired her look with a simple pair of strappy sandals. French model Constance Jablonski was also in attendance.

Stephanie Shepard
Stephanie Shepard

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Of course, the group was overjoyed when Williams scored the winning match point, progressing to face off against Bianca Andreescu in the finals on Saturday.

PREVIOUS POST
Rolling Stones
Celebrities
September 6, 2019
Faena Gave The Rolling Stones Shelter As Dorian Teased Miami’s Shoreline
By Lesley Abravanel
Celebrities
September 6, 2019
CrossFit Games Champ Mat Fraser Shares His Secrets On Staying Fit And Motivated
By Kellie Speed
Ronnie Dunn
Celebrities
September 6, 2019
Country Music Royalty Ronnie Dunn Shares All The Details Of His Upcoming Album, “Re-Dunn”
By Laura Schreffler
LVX
Art
September 6, 2019
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader