It’s no surprise that the anticipated Serena Williams vs. Elina Svitolina brought out the A-listers to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the U.S. Open. Just the day before, the legendary Williams had celebrated her 100th match win at the tournament. Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk, revered fashion designer Vera Wang and influencers/models Stephanie Shepard and Cara Santana were amongst the VIPs who took to the Grey Goose VIP box to watch all the action go down.

The group of it-girls enjoyed specialty cocktails from Grey Goose as they posed for Instagram-worthy photos throughout the suite with the fun branding items and props. Hosk looked effortlessly cool as she paired an oversized Balenciaga blazer with a baseball cap, sneakers and a beautiful, gold Audemars Piguet timepiece on her wrist. She arrived at the match with her boyfriend and his parents.

Wang drew attention as a superfan next door tried to get her attention—even begging her to design a custom bridal gown for her daughter. Wang managed to slip away inside the suite and enjoy photo ops, food and drinks as she watched the match with fellow fans. She looked sporty-chic in a leopard duster, black-and-white mini shorts and a plain white tank.

And BFFs Cara Santana and Steph Shep also stunned in simple yet sophisticated black ensembles—Shepard wearing a hip pair of sporty sneakers while Santana paired her look with a simple pair of strappy sandals. French model Constance Jablonski was also in attendance.

Of course, the group was overjoyed when Williams scored the winning match point, progressing to face off against Bianca Andreescu in the finals on Saturday.