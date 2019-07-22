To launch the FENDI x Jackson Wang Capsule Collection, the Italian luxury fashion house has placed a whimsical structure of a playful panda called FENDIDI at the entrance of Shamao Street at Chengdu IFS in China. The exclusive design was made by Oscar Wang and stands approximately 3.3 meters tall and 2 meters wide, providing an eye-catching and super cute addition to the popular Chinese locale. FENDIDI translates into “FENDI’s little brother,” while the House states that “F is for…fun, friends, fantasy and funk; FENDIDI starts his journey in Chengdu and his passion for FENDI will take him around the world.” The adorable oversized panda bear wears an FF logo outfit, as well as a crossbody Men’s Baguette bag, which is from the exclusive Jackson Wang Capsule Collection. I’m excited to see where FENDIDI goes next!

Photo Credit: FENDI