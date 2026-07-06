The engagement ring has always been a statement. Tiffany & Co.’s new Love & Celebration campaign simply changes who — or what — it’s a statement about. Anchoring the campaign is a cinematic film starring Mikey Madison, an Academy Award-winning actress who has become one of Hollywood’s most compelling faces. The film takes the familiar “he loves me, he loves me not” ritual and quietly inverts it — Madison wearing the new Sixteen Stone by Tiffany solitaire diamond ring on her own terms, the refrain arriving not as a question about someone else but as a declaration about herself: “I love me.” It is a small shift in framing with a significant implication, and Tiffany handles it with enough restraint that the message lands without feeling like a manifesto.

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At the center of the campaign is the Sixteen Stone by Tiffany ring itself — a new solitaire diamond silhouette that traces its lineage directly to Jean Schlumberger’s iconic 1959 design. Schlumberger, the visionary French jeweler who joined Tiffany in 1956 and spent decades producing some of the house’s most beloved and inventive work, originally conceived the Sixteen Stone as a wedding band. The new iteration evolves that design into a solitaire — the precision, artistry, and inventiveness intact, the silhouette reimagined for a new generation. A series of craft films released alongside the campaign trace that evolution, offering a rare look at the artisanal expertise that has defined Tiffany’s diamond work for nearly two centuries.

What the campaign articulates most clearly is an expansion of what love — and by extension, fine jewelry — is allowed to mean. Romantic love remains at the heart of the house, but the Love & Celebration campaign makes room for self-love, family, chosen community, and the moments that matter regardless of who else is in the room. The Sixteen Stone by Tiffany ring can mark an engagement. It can also simply mark the decision to wear something extraordinary. Founded in New York in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, the house has spent nearly two centuries defining what a jewel means. In 2026, that definition got a little larger.

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